S Koreans head to polls for mayors, governors

PRESIDENTIAL TEST: Winning the mayoral seat in Seoul, a legislative seat in Incheon and the governor’s post in Gyeonggi are critical to Yoon Suk-yeol’s agenda

Reuters, SEOUL





About 44 million South Koreans yesterday headed to polls to elect mayors and provincial governors, in races seen as an early test for new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, and his drive for fueling an economic recovery and tackling inequality.

Yoon took office last month after winning a tight presidential election by a margin of just 0.7 percent in March, evidence of the nation’s deepening political, generational and gender divide.

Stakes are high for Yoon: He seeks to stabilize runaway housing prices, boost provincial economies and expedite recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family members cast ballots for local elections to elect mayors, governors, council members and education superintendents nationwide at a polling station in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AP

Local governments play a key role in all of those areas.

“We’ve made promises with the people, are trying to keep those promises and the promises make changes,” Kwon Seong-dong, floor leader of Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP), wrote on Facebook yesterday, citing planned cash handouts for small businesses and conglomerates’ investment plans.

More than 4,000 offices are up for grabs, including 17 metropolitan city and provincial heads, as well as seven parliamentary seats.

The turnout was 38.3 percent for the local offices and 41.8 percent for parliamentary seats as of 1pm, after early voting numbers posted the highest levels in the nation’s democratic history, about 21 percent.

Among the most hotly contested are governor of the most populous province of Gyeonggi and a parliamentary seat from Incheon, west of the capital, Seoul.

Those winners, together with the Seoul mayor’s office, would be crucial to Yoon’s push to cut home prices and expand supplies in the greater capital area.

Yoon’s former spokeswoman and incumbent lawmaker, Kim Eun-hye, is vying for Gyeonggi governor against Kim Dong-yeon, an ally of former Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Lee is running for the Incheon seat, facing a new rival who secured robust support from the PPP.

Polls showed both races were within the margins of error, while Seoul’s incumbent mayor, from the PPP, is expected to retain the job.

A defeat of Lee would be devastating for the Democrats, who dominate the 300-member parliament, but have seen their popularity wane in recent years amid voter disillusionment over economic policy failures, hypocrisy, and political and sex abuse scandals.