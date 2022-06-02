The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the Gulf of Guinea, the world’s top hot spot for attacks on shipping and seafarers.
The resolution sponsored by Ghana and Norway calls on countries on Africa’s west coast along the Gulf of Guinea to criminalize piracy and armed robbery at sea, and take action to penalize perpetrators.
It stresses the importance of enhanced coordination among countries on the Gulf of Guinea, and world and regional organizations to deter pirates and robbers. It also urges all countries to share information with Interpol.
Photo: AFP
Ghanaian Ambassador to the UN Harold Agyeman told the council that despite a resolution it adopted 10 years ago and a code of conduct on the way in which states in the region address the issue of piracy, 130 of the 135 kidnappings of ships’ crews worldwide in 2020 took place in the Gulf of Guinea.
Global piracy dropped last year, but the threat level in the Gulf of Guinea region remains high, the International Maritime Bureau’s Piracy Reporting Center said.
Calling maritime piracy “one of the foremost security concerns on the African continent,” Agyeman said that “urgent attention is required in combating the menace since it is detrimental to the development of coastal economies in the region.”
Piracy also risks compounding a host of other challenges facing west Africa, including a surge in terrorism, a return of military coups, and the worsening impact of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“Every day, more than a thousand boats and ships crisscross the waters of the Gulf of Guinea,” Norwegian Ambassador to the UN Mona Juul said.
“It is crucial for the development and economic welfare of dozens of countries in west, central and southern Africa” for the piracy to be ended, she said.
According to a recent UN study, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea costs countries on the coast at least US$2 billion a year, Juul said.
“Even with the encouraging progress being made — helped by renewed efforts by countries like Nigeria — the Gulf of Guinea remains the world’s most dangerous places for ships and seafarers,” she said.
The resolution asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report within five months on the underlying causes of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea, “including any possible and potential linkages with terrorism in west and central Africa and the Sahel.”
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix