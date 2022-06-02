UN condemns piracy in world’s hot spot

AP, UNITED NATIONS





The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the Gulf of Guinea, the world’s top hot spot for attacks on shipping and seafarers.

The resolution sponsored by Ghana and Norway calls on countries on Africa’s west coast along the Gulf of Guinea to criminalize piracy and armed robbery at sea, and take action to penalize perpetrators.

It stresses the importance of enhanced coordination among countries on the Gulf of Guinea, and world and regional organizations to deter pirates and robbers. It also urges all countries to share information with Interpol.

The special forces of the Nigerian navy sail to apprehend pirates in a mock operations during a five-day joint military exercise with the French navy in Nigerian waters on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo: AFP

Ghanaian Ambassador to the UN Harold Agyeman told the council that despite a resolution it adopted 10 years ago and a code of conduct on the way in which states in the region address the issue of piracy, 130 of the 135 kidnappings of ships’ crews worldwide in 2020 took place in the Gulf of Guinea.

Global piracy dropped last year, but the threat level in the Gulf of Guinea region remains high, the International Maritime Bureau’s Piracy Reporting Center said.

Calling maritime piracy “one of the foremost security concerns on the African continent,” Agyeman said that “urgent attention is required in combating the menace since it is detrimental to the development of coastal economies in the region.”

Piracy also risks compounding a host of other challenges facing west Africa, including a surge in terrorism, a return of military coups, and the worsening impact of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Every day, more than a thousand boats and ships crisscross the waters of the Gulf of Guinea,” Norwegian Ambassador to the UN Mona Juul said.

“It is crucial for the development and economic welfare of dozens of countries in west, central and southern Africa” for the piracy to be ended, she said.

According to a recent UN study, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea costs countries on the coast at least US$2 billion a year, Juul said.

“Even with the encouraging progress being made — helped by renewed efforts by countries like Nigeria — the Gulf of Guinea remains the world’s most dangerous places for ships and seafarers,” she said.

The resolution asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report within five months on the underlying causes of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea, “including any possible and potential linkages with terrorism in west and central Africa and the Sahel.”