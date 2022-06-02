New Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) yesterday embarked on her third international trip since being sworn in on Monday last week, and is to travel to two more Pacific countries — Samoa and Tonga — as Australia and China vie for influence in the region.
Before boarding her flight last night, Wong said Australia would “increase our contribution to regional security” and work together with Pacific countries “like never before.”
Wong has placed a heavy emphasis on building stronger connections with Pacific countries, whose leaders have repeatedly said action on the climate crisis is a bigger priority for them than geopolitical rivalries.
On a two-day visit to Fiji last week, Wong said Australia wanted to show it was a reliable and trustworthy partner to Pacific countries and was “determined to make up for” what she described as “a lost decade on climate action.”
After the administration of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first meeting of the full ministry yesterday, Wong said she would fly to the Pacific again to “renew and strengthen Australia’s deep ties of friendship and family.”
“I look forward to listening to leaders in Samoa and Tonga about how the Australian government can best apply the new energy and resources we are bringing to the Pacific,” Wong said in a statement.
“We understand that we need to work together like never before, for our peoples and for generations to come,” she said.
Wong said the government was focused on making “a uniquely Australian contribution to help build a stronger Pacific family.”
That would include social and economic opportunities, including COVID-19 pandemic recovery, health, development and infrastructure support, as well as through Pacific labor programs and permanent migration.
“We will increase our contribution to regional security [because] we understand that the security of the Pacific is the responsibility of the Pacific family, of which Australia is a part,” Wong said.
Wong joined Albanese at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in Tokyo on Tuesday last week, where she also met with her counterparts from the US, Japan and India.
After her visit to Samoa and Tonga, she is to return to Australia, before flying with Albanese to Indonesia on Sunday.
In a sign of the growing competition for influence in the region, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is also in the final stages of a marathon eight-country visit to the Pacific.
In a setback for China, Pacific countries declined to sign up to a sweeping regional economic and security deal proposed by Beijing, after a crucial meeting of Pacific foreign ministers and their Chinese counterpart on Monday.
Pacific journalists have raised concerns about a lack of transparency about the Chinese foreign minister’s trip.
The new Australian government wants to persuade countries in the region to view Beijing’s offers of security assistance with skepticism — and consider consequences for their sovereignty 10 years down the track.
The Chinese embassy in Canberra yesterday said that Beijing “never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, never attaches political strings and never seeks geopolitical interests.”
“China’s friendship with Pacific island countries has been open, above board and has stood the test of history and the times,” a spokesperson for the embassy said, adding that Beijing was “willing to enhance communication with all countries that care about Pacific Island countries, especially Australia and New Zealand.”
In a second statement issued later yesterday, the Chinese embassy denied that China was competing with Australia for influence, and said it had “no intention to establish military bases” in the Solomon Islands.
“China respects Australia’s historical and traditional ties in the region and there is enough space in the vast Pacific Ocean for China, Australia and all island countries to share peace, development and prosperity,” it said.
