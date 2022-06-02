The world is paying too little attention to a slew of mass displacements of people across Africa, risking starvation deaths and prolonging conflicts, the Norwegian Refugee Council said yesterday in a report.
“With the all-absorbing war in Europe’s Ukraine, I fear African suffering will be pushed further into the shadows,” council secretary-general Jan Egeland said in a statement.
The countries with the most neglected crises are the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Sudan, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Nigeria, Burundi and Ethiopia, the council said.
Photo: Reuters
It is the first time that all 10 crises on the council’s annual list — based on shortfalls in the international political response, media coverage and the amount of aid pledged — are in Africa.
In DR Congo, the most-neglected country on the list for the second year running, about 27 million people went hungry last year, or one-third of the population, the aid group said.
About 5.5 million people were internally displaced, with a further 1 million fleeing abroad, it added.
However, there were no high-level meetings or donor conferences about the DR Congo’s hunger crisis or the conflict in the country’s east, and only 44 percent of the US$2 billion requested by the UN for humanitarian aid was received.
By contrast, the council said that it took just one day for a humanitarian appeal for Ukraine in March to be almost fully funded.
“The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the immense gap between what is possible when the international community rallies behind a crisis and the daily reality for millions of people suffering in silence within these crises on the African continent that the world has chosen to ignore,” Egeland said.
In other countries on the council’s list, climate shocks such as droughts and floods have exacerbated food crises, while conflicts or endemic violence put civilians to flight and made it harder for aid groups to reach them.
Lack of press freedom in many affected nations raises the hurdle to media coverage even higher.
The council said that seven of the 10 countries on its list had made repeated appearances in the past few years.
“This points to a vicious cycle of international political neglect, limited media coverage, donor fatigue and ever-deepening humanitarian needs,” the report said.
The aid group called for “adequate attention” from the UN Security Council and other international bodies, with measures such as assigning one or more members to “champion” specific displacement crises and support for organizations working on the ground.
It also suggested steps to address donor fatigue, such as governments committing steady funding flows rather than one-off pledges.
It called on members of the public to continue pressuring their governments to help countries in crisis and support media that cover “forgotten conflicts.”
