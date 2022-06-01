World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Man attacks ‘Mona Lisa’

A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair on Sunday threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth. The Paris prosecutors’ office said Monday that the 36-year-old man was detained following the incident and sent to a police psychiatric unit. An investigation has been opened into the damage of cultural artifacts. Videos posted on social media also showed the man throwing roses in the museum gallery to slack-jawed guests. The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass, but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci was not damaged.

UNITED KINGDOM

Rise in abuse of workers

Cases of violence and abuse against retail workers almost tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic to about 1,300 incidents a day, a survey by the British Retail Consortium found. Almost one in 10 daily incidents involved violence against store staff, with only 4 percent of occurrences resulting in prosecution. Three in five respondents said the police response to these incidents was “poor” or “very poor,” said the study, which covered the 12 months through March last year. “These figures make particularly grim reading as they came at the height of the pandemic when the ‘hidden heroes’ of retail were working tirelessly,” consortium CEO Helen Dickinson said.

UNITED STATES

Millionaire gets life term

A North Carolina man who won a US$10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend. The News & Observer reported that Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced on Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham of Navassa. Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020. She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Prosecutors said Hill later confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting with other men while at the hotel.

UNITED STATES

Septuagenarian graduates

For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high-school graduation. Now 78, Sams can finally call himself a graduate after donning a cap and gown and receiving his diploma on Friday with the class of 2022 at Southern California’s San Gabriel High School. Back in 1962 when he was a high-school senior, Sams got in trouble and was suspended five days before the end of the school year. “When I went back with my grade, they wouldn’t give me my diploma because I owed US$4.80 for a book,” Sams told KABC-TV. “And so I just walked away and said forget it.” Sams beamed as he walked across the graduation stage at the Rose Bowl and received the diploma.

UNITED STATES

Pelosi’s husband arrested

The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California’s wine country, authorities said. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken into custody shortly before midnight on Saturday in Napa County, a sheriff’s office online booking report said. He could face misdemeanor charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the police booking report said. He was released early on Sunday on US$5,000 bail, records showed.

HONG KONG

Bar clusters stall reopening

The territory is unlikely to further ease social distancing curbs as planned this month due to a series of COVID-19 clusters stemming from bars, Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. A third round of easing would have expanded venue capacity and allowed live music in bars, but Lam told reporters that her government had to be “prudent.” Bars are currently restricted to 75 percent capacity and seating a maximum of four people per table until closing time at 2am. Customers and staff are required to receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

FIJI

Wang mocks Biden’s IPEF

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) mocked US President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) for failing to lower tariffs. “The so-called Indo-Pacific Economic Framework recently rolled out by the US claims to build a free, open and inclusive new order, but how can any economic frame call itself free if it doesn’t lower tariffs?” Wang said on Monday during a visit to the Pacific island nation, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site. “How can it be called inclusive if it purposefully excludes China, the largest market in the region and in the world?” he said.

NIGERIA

Abducted prelate released

The head of the Methodist Church Nigeria regained his freedom a day after being abducted at gunpoint by unknown kidnappers in the country’s southeast, police said on Monday. Samuel Kanu Uche and two other senior clerics were kidnapped on Sunday along a highway in the Umunneochi area. Police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna said all three clerics were freed. “If a great servant of God of Uche’s caliber could be kidnapped like a three-year-old baby on a major road without any resistance from the police, it speaks volumes of what our security architecture has become,” the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria said.

NAMIBIA

Berlin lends looted artifacts

The government on Monday took delivery of 23 ancient pieces of jewelry, tools and other objects pillaged during colonial rule, and returned as an indefinite loan from Germany. The return of the artifacts is part of a project to encourage rapprochement between the two nations. “All the artifacts were collected during the Germany colonial era from different Namibian communities,” Museum Association of Namibia chairwoman Hilma Kautondokwa said. Hundreds of objects remain in Germany. Advocates have rejected the offer as insufficient for the atrocities that have poisoned relations between the country and Germany for decades.

CHINA

US school shootings decried

Beijing has called for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to investigate mass shootings in the US. The Global Times made the suggestion in an editorial yesterday, a day after Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a briefing in Beijing that the UN office should produce a report on problems in the US. Beijing ramped up criticism of the US’ human rights record around a trip that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet took to the Xinjiang region. The fault-finding has escalated since killings at a school in Uvalde, Texas. The commentaries appear to be an effort to hit back at the US, which has accused Beijing of carrying out genocide in Xinjiang.