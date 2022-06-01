French officials on Monday continued their centuries-long battle to preserve the purity of the language, overhauling the rules on using English video game jargon.
While some expressions find obvious translations — “pro-gamer” becomes “joueur professionnel” — others seem a more strained, as “streamer” is transformed into “joueur-animateur en direct.”
NO TO ANGLICISMS
The French Ministry of Culture, which is involved in the process, said the video game sector was rife with anglicisms that could act as “a barrier to understanding” for non-gamers.
France regularly issues dire warnings of the debasement of its language from across the Channel, or more recently the Atlantic.
Centuries-old language watchdog the Academie Francaise in February warned of a “degradation that must not be seen as inevitable.”
It highlighted terms including train operator SNCF’s brand “Ouigo” (pronounced “we go”) along with straightforward imports like “big data” and “drive-in.”
However, Monday’s changes were issued in the official journal, making them binding on government workers.
EASIER COMMUNICATION
Among several terms to be given official French alternatives were “cloud gaming,” which becomes “jeu video en nuage” and “e-sports,” which is translated as jeu video de competition.”
The ministry said experts had searched video game Web sites and magazines to see if French terms already existed.
The overall idea was to allow the population to communicate more easily, the ministry said.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix