Rockets fired at Iraqi army base

AFP, FALLUJAH, Iraq





Five rockets on Monday targeted an Iraqi military base hosting troops from an international anti-militant coalition without causing deaths or damage, a military official said.

A coalition source said on condition of anonymity that five rockets struck the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar Province, according to initial reports.

“Iraqi security forces responded. No casualties or damage reported for the time being,” the source added.

An Iraqi security source in Anbar had initially reported three rockets falling near the base, which is controlled by Iraq, but hosts troops from a US-led coalition against members of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Rockets and armed drones frequently target the base. On April 30, two rockets fell nearby without causing damage or deaths.

A previously unknown group hostile to the US’ military presence in Iraq, called International Resistance, claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Iran Telegram channel.

Iraq last year announced the end of the international coalition’s combat mission after it helped the country defeat IS forces.

About 2,500 US soldiers and 1,000 troops from other coalition members remain at three Iraqi military bases to continue a training and advisory role that began more than a year ago.

In related news, Iran on Monday accused “Zionists” of being behind the assassination of Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayyad Khodai, who was shot dead outside his home in Tehran earlier this month.

His killing was the latest attack targeting Iranian senior military figures. In January 2020, Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad Airport, along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.

The Guards described Sayyad Khodai as a “defender of the sanctuary,” and vowed to avenge his assassination.