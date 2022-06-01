Five rockets on Monday targeted an Iraqi military base hosting troops from an international anti-militant coalition without causing deaths or damage, a military official said.
A coalition source said on condition of anonymity that five rockets struck the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar Province, according to initial reports.
“Iraqi security forces responded. No casualties or damage reported for the time being,” the source added.
An Iraqi security source in Anbar had initially reported three rockets falling near the base, which is controlled by Iraq, but hosts troops from a US-led coalition against members of the Islamic State (IS) group.
Rockets and armed drones frequently target the base. On April 30, two rockets fell nearby without causing damage or deaths.
A previously unknown group hostile to the US’ military presence in Iraq, called International Resistance, claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Iran Telegram channel.
Iraq last year announced the end of the international coalition’s combat mission after it helped the country defeat IS forces.
About 2,500 US soldiers and 1,000 troops from other coalition members remain at three Iraqi military bases to continue a training and advisory role that began more than a year ago.
In related news, Iran on Monday accused “Zionists” of being behind the assassination of Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayyad Khodai, who was shot dead outside his home in Tehran earlier this month.
His killing was the latest attack targeting Iranian senior military figures. In January 2020, Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad Airport, along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
The Guards described Sayyad Khodai as a “defender of the sanctuary,” and vowed to avenge his assassination.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix