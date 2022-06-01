The UN nuclear watchdog on Monday said it estimated that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its latest report on Iran’s nuclear program that it “estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3kg.”
The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300kg of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8kg of uranium.
Photo: AFP
The report also says that Iran is continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67 percent limit in the deal.
The stockpile of uranium enriched up to 20 percent is now estimated to be 238.4kg, up 56.3kg since the last report in March, while the amount enriched to 60 percent stands at 43.1kg, an increase of 9.9 kg.
Enrichment levels of about 90 percent are required for use in a nuclear weapon.
Iran has always insisted its nuclear program is peaceful.
A diplomatic source said the amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent now exceeded the IAEA’s threshold of a “significant quantity,” defined by the agency as an approximate amount above which “the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive cannot be excluded.”
However, the same source said that some uranium would be lost during the process of further enrichment, meaning that “you would need more than 55kg” for that purpose.
In a separate report also issued on Monday, the IAEA reiterated that it still has questions that were “not clarified” regarding previous undeclared nuclear material at the Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad sites.
This is despite a long-running series of attempts by the IAEA to get Iranian officials to explain the presence of this material.
The report said Iran has offered the explanation of an “act of sabotage by a third party to contaminate” the sites, but added that no proof had been provided to corroborate this.
The diplomatic source said that an act of sabotage was “not easy to believe,” given “the distribution of the material” that had led to the IAEA’s questions.
The latest reports came as talks to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remains deadlocked since stalling in March.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix