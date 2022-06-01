Japan’s biggest electricity generator is ramping up the schedule for co-firing one of its coal power plants with ammonia as the country’s utilities bet on the technology to cut carbon emissions.
Jera Co and IHI Corp plan to start a demonstration project to co-fire a unit at its Hekinan Thermal Power Station with 20 percent fuel ammonia by the year ending March 2024, advancing the schedule by a year, Jera said in a news release.
The companies accelerated the demonstration project because they have installed burners, tanks, pipes and other equipment faster than they expected.
Photo: Reuters
The move comes as Japanese utilities eye ammonia and hydrogen co-firing as ways to decarbonize electricity production.
Many of these technologies have yet to be commercialized, a BloombergNEF report said.
Critics say that co-firing at coal plants extends the lifetime of the facilities to continue polluting.
Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Co, aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.
The power producer is targeting having its coal power plants operate on 50 percent ammonia by the first half of the 2030s and shift to 100 percent of the carbon-free fuel by the middle of the century.
The country’s top power producer also announced earlier in February that it would conduct an international competitive bid for ammonia procurement, as enormous volumes are expected to be needed to generate power.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix