Lasanda Deepthi, a 43-year-old Sri Lankan woman, plans her day around fuel lines.
The driver of an auto-rickshaw on the outskirts of the capital, Colombo, she keeps a close eye on the fuel gauge of her sky-blue three-wheeler to make sure she has enough fuel before accepting a job.
When the needle is close to empty, she joins the line outside a gas station. Sometimes, she waits through the night for fuel and when she does get it, it costs two-and-a-half times what it did eight months ago.
Photo: Reuters
Deepthi is one of millions of people in Sri Lanka battling galloping inflation, falling incomes and shortages of everything from fuel to medicine as the country reels under its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.
A female auto-rickshaw driver is a rare sight in the nation of 22 million people, but it is a job Deepthi has done for seven years to support her family of five, by using local ride-hailing app PickMe.
Since the financial crisis hit, she has been scrambling to find enough gas and earn enough as rides dwindled and inflation surged past 30 percent year-on-year.
Her monthly income of about 50,000 Sri Lankan rupees (US$138) started falling from January and is now less than half of what she used to earn.
“I spend more time in line for petrol than doing anything else,” Deepthi said. “Sometimes I join a line about 3pm, but only get fuel about 12 hours later.”
“A couple of times I made it to the front of the queue only to have the fuel run out,” she said as she made tea in her small, two-bedroom rented house in Gonapola, a small town on the outskirts of Colombo, where she lives with her mother and three younger brothers.
She is separated from her husband and has a married daughter.
In the middle of last month, Deepthi said she spent two-and-a-half days in a line for gas, assisted by one of her brothers.
“I don’t have words to describe how terrible it is,” she said. “I don’t feel safe sometimes in the night, but there is nothing else to do.”
In a now familiar routine on one recent morning, she changed her clothes, filled a bottle of water, wiped down her auto-rickshaw and lit an incense stick to seek divine blessings before getting into the vehicle.
Her mission, like most days, is to find gasoline, prices of which have soared 259 percent since October last year as the government slashed subsidies to try and stabilize a teetering economy.
The roots of Sri Lanka’s current crisis lie in COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which devastated the lucrative tourism industry and sapped foreign workers’ remittances.
Angry at the widespread shortages and accusing the administration of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of mishandling the economy, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Sri Lanka in the past few months.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickrememsinghe, who was also appointed as the country’s minister of finance last week, plans to introduce a budget in six weeks that would cut expenditure “to the bone” and route it to a two-year welfare program.
His policies are also expected to push forward negotiations with the IMF for a loan package.
However, Deepthi said that she is disillusioned.
The car she bought with her savings had to be sold last year after she fell short on lease payments.
A second auto-rickshaw, usually driven by one of her brothers, needs repairs, which the family can barely afford. She is more than 100,000 rupees behind on loan payments for a piece of land she bought before the pandemic.
Deepthi also wants to visit her three-month-old granddaughter, but is not sure how she can travel 170km to the seaside town of Matara where her daughter, a nurse, lives.
“I can barely afford enough rice and vegetables for my family,” she said.
“I can’t find medicines my mother needs. How will we live next month? I don’t know what our future will be like,” she added.
