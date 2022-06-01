Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party is set to clinch a parliamentary majority more than a week after a federal election, giving his government the heft to push through bills on issues ranging from climate change to anti-corruption measures.
After days of counting ballots in tightly contested seats, Labor is projected to hold the seat of Macnamara in the heart of Melbourne, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. That means it would secure 76 out of 151 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament.
The main opposition Liberal National coalition has 57 seats, while the Greens and a slew of climate-focused independents made record gains by grabbing once-safe electorates from the main parties.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Two more seats have yet to be called. Even with a majority, Labor has a historically low primary vote and likely the lowest margin for an incoming government since World War II.
Albanese would also still need to negotiate all legislation through the Australian Senate, where a dozen Greens senators would likely hold veto power over the Labor Party’s agenda.
Albanese is finalizing his list of Cabinet ministers, who are set to be sworn in today in Canberra. It is likely to have the highest number of women in any Cabinet in Australia’s history, after three new female members were announced on Monday.
Labor made headway in the elections with measures that include a mandate for childcare and higher spending on affordable housing. However, it has yet to detail measures on boosting the economy’s productive capacity that would be crucial to reining in deficits and lifting living standards.
While the A$2.2 trillion (US$1.6 trillion) economy is now larger than before the COVID-19 pandemic, has more people in work and consumer spending is solid, households and government have racked up heavy debts when borrowing costs were low — a pressure point for the Labor Party.
