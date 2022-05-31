World News Quick Take

Agencies





UKRAINE

Eurovision trophy sold

Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, raised US$900,000 for the country’s military battling the Russian invasion by selling the contest’s trophy. The group won Eurovision with their entry Stefania. On Sunday they sold the crystal microphone they were awarded in a Facebook auction led by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula. The funds raised would be used to purchase for the armed forces the PD-2 uncrewed aerial system, which includes three aircraft and a ground control station, Prytula said at the auction.

SERBIA

Russia gas deal secured

As the war in Ukraine rages, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Vucic claims he wants to take Serbia into the EU, but has spent recent years cementing ties with Russia, a long-time ally. The gas deal is likely to be signed during a visit by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade early next month.

SWEDEN

Centenarian sets record

A 103-year-old Swedish woman on Sunday set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump, saying she planned to celebrate “with a little cake.” “It was wonderful to do this, I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT. “It all went as planned.” With family and friends waiting on the airfield below, Larsson completed her jump harnessed to parachutist Joackim Johansson in Motala. The pair sailed down to the ground smoothly, as helpers rushed to Larsson’s side with her walker to help her get up. Asked what she saw and felt as she came down, Larsson replied: “Nowadays I don’t see so well, but it felt good.”

FRANCE

Boy celebrates birthday

A boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern in London has been able to celebrate his birthday with other children for the first time since the attack. The French boy, who was aged six at the time, suffered life-changing injuries in the attack by teenager Jonty Bravery in August 2019. In an update on his recovery, his parents said he had been able to invite classmates and a friend from their former neighborhood to celebrate the day. “They had a great afternoon together, despite their differences in mobility,” they said in a post on a GoFundMe page. “It was exhausting for us, but it was a step closer to a classic life, and it’s worth it.”

UNITED STATES

Students eat pot gummies

Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said. A student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in the Humboldt County community of Bayside, police and school officials said. The student who brought the edibles to school did not know they contained marijuana, they said. Three children were taken to receive medical attention after they began to display signs of intoxication, Jacoby Creek superintendent and principal Melanie Nannizzi told parents in an e-mail. The classroom was initially evacuated over concerns the kids might have been reacting to carbon monoxide exposure, Nannizzi told parents.

NEW ZEALAND

Envoy’s mate pans fountain

Toby Fisher, husband of British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke, has announced his loathing of the Wellington bucket fountain, a polarizing water feature that graces the center of the capital. Fisher wrote on Twitter: “After four years in Wellington, it’s time to be straight with you all: This is the crappiest fountain ever.” The joking statement is only the most recent in a long history of controversy surrounding the fountain. Actor Elijah Wood infamously urinated in the fountain while filming Lord of the Rings. Installed in October 1969, the fountain dumps an erratic stream of water through its buckets, slopping a large portion over the surrounding pavement as it descends.

AUSTRALIA

Dutton to lead opposition

The country’s conservatives yesterday elected hardliner and China hawk Peter Dutton as the new opposition leader. Dutton came out swinging after accepting the top spot, saying that the country’s newly elected Labor government is not “ready to govern and we are already seeing their inexperience on display.” He promised that his party would go to the next election, due in 2025, with a plan to “clean up Labor’s inevitable mess.” As defense minister, Dutton often likened China’s expansionist ambitions to Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

JAPAN

PM’s support hits record

In a weekend survey, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scored his highest approval rating since taking office eight months ago, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported. If Kishida, fresh from talks with US President Joe Biden last week, and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) win a decisive victory in July’s election, he would not face another scheduled ballot for three years. That would give him full scope to focus on a policy program that includes revising the country’s pacifist constitution. Support for Kishida and his Cabinet climbed to 66 percent, a rise of 5 percentage points from a survey in April.

NORTH KOREA

Lockdown lifted, media say

The government has lifted movement restrictions imposed in the capital, Pyongyang, after its first admission of a COVID-19 outbreak weeks ago, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said on Sunday, citing an unnamed source in Beijing. The country has been battling against a wave of COVID-19 infections since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month. “The Political Bureau examined the issue of effectively and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation,” the Korean Central News Agency said on Sunday.

HONG KONG

John Lee to meet Xi

The territory’s next leader, John Lee (李家超), is to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and other top leaders during his first visit to Beijing since his selection as chief executive earlier this month, media reports said. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) yesterday gave Lee a letter approving his appointment, the final formality before he is sworn into office on July 1. At a news conference with Lee, Li said that China supported Hong Kong elevating its status as an international financial, trade and shipping hub. He also said that implementing the “one country, two systems” model was key to the territory’s prosperity. Yesterday, Broadcaster Commercial Radio reported that Lee would meet Xi in the afternoon.