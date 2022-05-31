Torrential rains in northeastern Brazil have left at least 79 people dead and dozens missing, civil defense officials said on Sunday, as rescuers capitalized on a lull in downpours to search for survivors.
“As of 6pm this Sunday, the number of people killed as a result of the rains has reached 79,” the civil defense authority of Pernambuco state, where the affected communities of Recife and Olinda are located, said in a statement.
The disaster is the latest in a recent series of deadly landslides and floods triggered by extreme weather in Brazil.
Photo: AFP
The number of dead has mounted steadily over the weekend, including dozens in landslides, as heavy rains caused rivers to overflow and torrents of mud swept away everything in their path.
The latest statement from the civil defense did not offer an update on the number of people missing, although the agency had earlier reported 56 people still unaccounted for and nearly 4,000 who had lost their homes.
“We still don’t have an exact number, but there are still reports of victims ... who have not been found,” Pernambuco Governor Paulo Camara told a news conference.
“The search will continue until we can identify all the missing people,” he said.
Authorities warned that rain was forecast to continue yesterday, but in the meantime while the storm subsided about 1,200 personnel — some in boats or helicopters — resumed search and rescue work, state officials said.
Images circulated on local media showed rescue workers and volunteers clearing heaps of debris in Jardim Monteverde, on the border between Recife and the municipality of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, where 19 died on Saturday morning in a landslide that ripped through precariously built homes.
Luiz Estevao Aguiar, who lives in a different municipality, lost 11 relatives in the disaster, he told TV Globo.
“My sister, my brother-in-law, 11 people from my family died. It was difficult... I did not expect this,” he said tearfully.
