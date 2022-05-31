Terminally ill whale adrift in Seine to be euthanized

Reuters, PARIS





An ailing killer whale adrift in France’s River Seine would be euthanized after a plan to guide it back to sea failed and scientists concluded it was in agonizing pain and terminally ill, the local prefecture said on Sunday.

The 4m orca, identified as a male, was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the town of Honfleur in Normandy, before it swam dozens of kilometers upstream to reach west of the city of Rouen.

Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture tried on Saturday to guide the whale back to the sea with a drone that emitted orca sounds.

However, the whale responded “erratically” and “incoherently” to the sound stimuli, the prefecture of the Seine maritime area said in a statement.

Scientists reviewed pictures and data from the intervention and concluded that the animal was suffering from mucormycosis, or black fungus, a disease seen in whales in North America, but that had not been observed in Europe yet.

After infecting the skin of weakened animals, the disease can spread to the heart, lungs and brain, which explained the whale’s disorientated behavior, the prefecture said.