Leftist leads Colombia first-round vote

‘REAL CHANGE’: Colombians are usually wary of the left, long associated with guerrilla groups, but Gustavo Petro still won 40.3 percent in a presidential primary

AFP, BOGOTA





Colombians clamoring for “change” on Sunday gave a leftist ex-guerrilla an historic lead in a first round of presidential elections that is to culminate in a runoff against a maverick outsider next month.

With more than 99 percent of votes counted, preliminary results showed 62-year-old Gustavo Petro, a former Bogota mayor, taking 40.3 percent.

He has a shot at becoming Colombia’s first-ever leftist president and wresting power from the political and economic elites historically at the helm.

Rodolfo Hernandez, a 77-year-old millionaire and himself an ex-mayor, came out of left field to snatch second place with 28 percent of the vote, denying Petro the 50 percent-plus needed for an outright, first-round win.

Hernandez, who ran on an anti-corruption platform, also edged out right-winger Federico Gutierrez — a former mayor of second city Medellin who carried the hopes of establishment parties and who pollsters had predicted would finish in second place.

On Sunday, Petro vowed “real change” if elected, and promised to pursue “social justice and economic stability.”

“A company cannot grow if society is impoverished. Profits cannot grow sustainably if the majority of the population [suffers from] hunger,” he said.

Analysts say Petro’s road to the presidency has been complicated by Hernandez’s late surge.

With his anti-establishment, populist reputation, some polls have suggested Hernandez would stand a better chance than Gutierrez at beating Petro in a second round.

The gloves came off as soon as the results were out, with Petro pointing out that Hernandez is under investigation for graft and asking: “Is this what we want?”

In his speech, a defeated Gutierrez said he would vote for Hernandez in the second round as Petro represented “a danger for democracy.”

“We do not want to lose the country and we will not put at risk the future of Colombia, of our families, our children,” he said.

In a country marked by a deep-rooted fear of the political left — associated with guerrilla groups that sowed decades of misery — the pushback against Petro has been fierce, with rivals seeking to paint him as a radical, Hugo Chavez-style populist.

For his part, Hernandez said the results showed that Colombians were “serious about ending corruption as a system of government.”

About 12,000 polling stations were open for eight hours on Sunday in a tense atmosphere one year after a brutal security crackdown on street protests fueled by deepening socioeconomic woes.

More than 8.5 million Colombians voted for Petro, hoping he is the man to address biting poverty, rural violence, urban crime and endemic corruption in a country historically governed by rightist elites.

Hernandez, who is not aligned to a political party, garnered 5.9 million votes and Gutierrez 5 million.

“We all want change,” 34-year-old hotel porter Elison Beltran, one of Hernandez’s voters, told reporters of his choice.