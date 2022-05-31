Ukraine war adds to rise in food prices in Africa

AP, MOGADISHU





It costs Ayan Hassan Abdirahman twice as much as it did just a few months ago to buy the wheat flour she uses to make breakfast each day for her 11 children in Somalia’s capital.

Nearly all of the wheat sold in Somalia comes from Ukraine and Russia, which have halted exports through the Black Sea since Moscow invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24.

The timing could not be worse: The UN has said that an estimated 13 million people are facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought.

Women sift wheat in a field near Segou, Mali, on Jan. 22, 2013. Photo: AP

Abdirahman has been trying to make do by substituting sorghum, another more readily available grain, in her flatbread.

However, inflation means that the price of the cooking oil she still needs to prepare it has skyrocketed, too — a jar that once cost US$16 sells for US$45 in the markets of Mogadishu.

“The cost of living is high nowadays, making it difficult for families even to afford flour and oil,” she said.

Businessman Haji Abdi Dhiblawe, who imports wheat flour into Somalia, fears the situation will only worsen: At the moment, there is also a looming shortage of shipping containers to bring food supplies in from elsewhere.

“Somalis have no place to grow wheat, and we are not even familiar with how to grow it,” he said.

“Our main concern now is what will the future hold for us when we currently run out of supplies,” he said.

Another 18 million people are facing severe hunger in the Sahel, the part of Africa just below the Sahara Desert, where farmers are enduring their worst agricultural production in more than a decade.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has said that food shortages could worsen when the lean season arrives in late summer.

“Acute hunger is soaring to unprecedented levels and the global situation just keeps on getting worse. Conflict, the climate crisis, COVID-19 and surging food and fuel costs have created a perfect storm — and now we’ve got the war in Ukraine piling catastrophe on top of catastrophe,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said earlier this month.

African countries imported 44 percent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020, UN data showed.

The African Development Bank has reported a 45 percent increase in wheat prices on the continent, making everything from couscous in Mauritania to the fried donuts sold in Congo more expensive for customers.

“Africa has no control over production or logistics chains and is totally at the mercy of the situation,” said Senegalese President Macky Sall, chair of the African Union, who has said that he would travel to Russia and Ukraine to discuss the price woes.

In Cameroon, baker Sylvester Ako said that he has seen his daily clientele drop from 300 customers per day to only 100 since bread prices jumped 40 percent because of the lack of wheat imports.

He has let three of his seven employees go, and worries that he might need to shutter his Yaounde business entirely.

“The price of a 50kg bag of wheat now sells at US$60 — up from about US$30 — and the supply is not regular,” Ako said.

Senegal’s president said that appetites can pivot more quickly.

He is encouraging Africans to consume local grains that were once the staples of their diets.

“We must also change our eating habits,” Sall said. “We dropped millet and started importing rice from Asia. Now we only know how to eat rice and we don’t produce enough. We only know how to eat bread. We do not produce wheat.”