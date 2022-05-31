It costs Ayan Hassan Abdirahman twice as much as it did just a few months ago to buy the wheat flour she uses to make breakfast each day for her 11 children in Somalia’s capital.
Nearly all of the wheat sold in Somalia comes from Ukraine and Russia, which have halted exports through the Black Sea since Moscow invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24.
The timing could not be worse: The UN has said that an estimated 13 million people are facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought.
Photo: AP
Abdirahman has been trying to make do by substituting sorghum, another more readily available grain, in her flatbread.
However, inflation means that the price of the cooking oil she still needs to prepare it has skyrocketed, too — a jar that once cost US$16 sells for US$45 in the markets of Mogadishu.
“The cost of living is high nowadays, making it difficult for families even to afford flour and oil,” she said.
Businessman Haji Abdi Dhiblawe, who imports wheat flour into Somalia, fears the situation will only worsen: At the moment, there is also a looming shortage of shipping containers to bring food supplies in from elsewhere.
“Somalis have no place to grow wheat, and we are not even familiar with how to grow it,” he said.
“Our main concern now is what will the future hold for us when we currently run out of supplies,” he said.
Another 18 million people are facing severe hunger in the Sahel, the part of Africa just below the Sahara Desert, where farmers are enduring their worst agricultural production in more than a decade.
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has said that food shortages could worsen when the lean season arrives in late summer.
“Acute hunger is soaring to unprecedented levels and the global situation just keeps on getting worse. Conflict, the climate crisis, COVID-19 and surging food and fuel costs have created a perfect storm — and now we’ve got the war in Ukraine piling catastrophe on top of catastrophe,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said earlier this month.
African countries imported 44 percent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020, UN data showed.
The African Development Bank has reported a 45 percent increase in wheat prices on the continent, making everything from couscous in Mauritania to the fried donuts sold in Congo more expensive for customers.
“Africa has no control over production or logistics chains and is totally at the mercy of the situation,” said Senegalese President Macky Sall, chair of the African Union, who has said that he would travel to Russia and Ukraine to discuss the price woes.
In Cameroon, baker Sylvester Ako said that he has seen his daily clientele drop from 300 customers per day to only 100 since bread prices jumped 40 percent because of the lack of wheat imports.
He has let three of his seven employees go, and worries that he might need to shutter his Yaounde business entirely.
“The price of a 50kg bag of wheat now sells at US$60 — up from about US$30 — and the supply is not regular,” Ako said.
Senegal’s president said that appetites can pivot more quickly.
He is encouraging Africans to consume local grains that were once the staples of their diets.
“We must also change our eating habits,” Sall said. “We dropped millet and started importing rice from Asia. Now we only know how to eat rice and we don’t produce enough. We only know how to eat bread. We do not produce wheat.”
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix
‘AN UGLY END’: Fusako Shigenobu, whose group was involved in armed attacks worldwide in support of Palestinians, said she would continue to reflect on her past Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, yesterday walked free from prison after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege. Shigenobu was one of the world’s most notorious women in the 1970s and 1980s, when her radical leftist group carried out armed attacks worldwide in support of the Palestinian cause. Shigenobu left the prison in Tokyo in a black car with her daughter, while several supporters held a banner saying “We love Fusako.” “I apologize for the inconvenience my arrest has caused to so many people,” Shigenobu told reporters after her release. “It’s half a century