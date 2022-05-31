Iranian protesters clash with police

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





Iranian riot police clashed with protesters in the southwestern city of Abadan, online videos showed, while media reports said that the death toll from a building collapse there reached 31 yesterday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported that two more bodies were pulled from the rubble of a tower under construction that collapsed a week ago.

Yesterday, rescue workers were continuing to clear the debris and search for more victims under the toppled part of the Metropol Building.

Out of 37 injured people, two remain hospitalized.

The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects. The collapse reminded many of the 2017 fire and collapse of the iconic Plasco building in Tehran, which killed 26 people.

The collapse has also drawn angry protesters to the streets of Abadan over the past week, leading to eruptions of unrest and clashes with riot police on several occasions.

The Fars news agency reported that mourners gathered at the site of the collapse on Sunday night when a group of protesters attacked the state television’s camera crew, forcing police to disperse people to restore order and security.

Television channels broadcast footage from Abadan showing young people clashing with police in the city and throwing rocks at them.