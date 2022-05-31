Thousands of flag-waving Israelis on Sunday marched in Jerusalem’s Old City during a nationalist procession that regularly stokes Palestinian anger, a year after Jerusalem tensions exploded into war.
About 70,000 Jewish Israelis paraded through the streets, police said, for an annual “flag march” marking Israel’s 1967 capture of east Jerusalem.
Some marchers chanted “death to Arabs,” as Palestinians hurled projectiles from the rooftops.
Photo: AFP
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid described far-right Jewish groups who taunted Arabs — specifically the Lehava and La Familia extremist organizations — as a “disgrace,” saying that they “aren’t worthy of holding the Israeli flag.”
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered police to show “zero tolerance” toward Jewish extremists who planned to “incite” tensions, singling out La Familia.
More than 3,000 police officers were deployed across Jerusalem, reporting more than 60 arrests for “disorderly conduct.”
The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 79 Palestinians were injured in and around the Old City.
Around annexed east Jerusalem, many Palestinians flew flags, with police clashing with the protesters carrying them.
Above one of the Old City gates, a Palestinian flag was flown from a drone, which police shot down, an Agence France-Presse photographer said.
During the march, thousands of Jewish Israelis — overwhelmingly men and many of them young adults — poured through the Damascus Gate, the main Old City thoroughfare used by Palestinians and of huge symbolic importance.
“This is our country and that’s it,” 18-year-old Jewish Israeli Ofer Amar told reporters at the Damascus Gate. “The Palestinians are guests in our country.”
Dozens of Israelis hoisted flags on the gate, while others sang and danced on the surrounding steps, where isolated clashes were reported ahead of the march.
Marcher Jonathan Bnidik said that the purpose of the rally was “to tell the whole world that [Jerusalem] is our ancient and historical national capital.”
Most of the international community does not recognize Israeli control over east Jerusalem, which Palestinians hope to be the capital of their future state.
There were also counter rallies held in the occupied West Bank, with Israeli security forces clashing at several sites with Palestinians, who set tires alight.
The Red Crescent reported that more than 100 Palestinians were wounded across the West Bank.
Earlier, Jewish nationalists chanting pro-Israel slogans had visited Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound, located on Old City land that Jews revere as the Temple Mount.
Police reported that Palestinians had thrown rocks toward them from inside the mosque.
