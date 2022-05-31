Thirty-one people have been rescued and 11 are still missing after a ferry ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather off the coast of Indonesia, an official said yesterday.
Local tugboats and fishers brought many of the survivors ashore after the KM Ladang Pertiwi sank while sailing through the Makassar strait in South Sulawesi province on Thursday.
“Until now 31 people have been rescued alive, and we are still looking for 11 more people who are still missing,” said head of the local search and rescue team Djunaidi, who like some Indonesians goes by only one name.
Photo: AFP
“They have returned home now, and they are generally in good health,” he added.
Rescuers have deployed a helicopter and extended the search area to 20 nautical miles (37km) from where the boat sank in the search for the missing, he said.
The vessel did not have a permit to transport passengers, and both the ship’s captain and owner have been taken in for questioning, he added.
No official passenger manifest was kept — common in a country where crews sometimes sell illegal tickets past the ships’ official capacity — but authorities have said they believe there were 42 people onboard when the boat sank.
Marine incidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago of about 17,000 islands, where safety standards are often lax.
Earlier this month, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix
‘AN UGLY END’: Fusako Shigenobu, whose group was involved in armed attacks worldwide in support of Palestinians, said she would continue to reflect on her past Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, yesterday walked free from prison after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege. Shigenobu was one of the world’s most notorious women in the 1970s and 1980s, when her radical leftist group carried out armed attacks worldwide in support of the Palestinian cause. Shigenobu left the prison in Tokyo in a black car with her daughter, while several supporters held a banner saying “We love Fusako.” “I apologize for the inconvenience my arrest has caused to so many people,” Shigenobu told reporters after her release. “It’s half a century