Nepali rescuers yesterday pulled 14 bodies from the mangled wreckage of a passenger plane strewn across a mountainside that went missing in the Himalayas with 22 people on board.
Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air shortly after taking off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning, headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
Helicopters operated by the military and private firms scoured the remote mountainous area all day on Sunday, aided by teams on foot, but called off the search when night fell, as bad weather hampered the recovery operation at about 3,800m to 4,000m above sea level.
Photo: AFP
After the search resumed yesterday, the army shared on social media a photo of aircraft parts and other debris littering a sheer mountainside, including a wing with the registration number 9N-AET clearly visible.
Four Indians were on board along with two Germans, with the remainder Nepalis. There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal confirmed that the plane “met an accident” at 4,420m in the Sanosware area of Thasang rural municipality in Mustang district.
Photo: AFP
“Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, search continues for the remaining. The weather is very bad, but we were able to take a team to the crash site. No other flight has been possible,” authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn said.
Local official Pradeep Gauchan The wreckage was found at a height of about 3,800m to 4,000m above sea level.
“It is very difficult to reach there by foot. One team has been dropped close to the area by a helicopter, but it is cloudy right now so flights have not been possible,” Gauchan said.
The plane was made by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd, and made its first flight more than 40 years ago in 1979, the Aviation Safety Network Web site said.
