Single-use plastic bags are to be banned in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) from tomorrow. The decision follows similar moves in other states and by major retailers.
Most lightweight plastic bags less than 35 microns in thickness at any part are being outlawed. This includes biodegradable, compostable and bioplastic bags.
The ban does not apply to garbage can liners, dog waste bags, and thin bags for fresh produce and deli items in supermarkets. Bags used for medical items are also exempt.
NSW Minister of the Environment and Heritage James Griffin said that single-use bags are convenient, but their impact is undeniable, so they need to go.
“Single-use plastic is used by many of us for just a few convenient minutes, but it remains in our environment for many years, eventually breaking into microplastics,” he said. “Single-use plastic items and packaging make up for 60 percent of all litter in NSW.”
From Nov. 1, single-use plastic straws, cutlery, chopsticks and food containers are also to be banned. As with the bags, this covers biodegradable, compostable and bioplastic products, but does not extend to wooden implements.
Some exemptions to the rule apply, including allowing people with disabilities or medical needs to use plastic straws.
Utensils such as salad servers and tongs also being exempted from the ban, as well as plastic items on packaging — including straws on the side of juice boxes and plastic film lids on containers.
Expanded polystyrene containers, such as those used for halal snack packs and fish-and-chips, are also set to be banned. Other items, such as meat and produce trays, are not included in the ban.
In the bathroom, microbeads in some personal care products, such as those used in exfoliants and masks, are being banned, alongside single-use plastic cotton buds.
The government decided to include these alternative materials — widely seen as eco-alternatives to conventional plastic — because they often do not biodegrade unless they are treated in an industrial composting facility.
They said this would create a problem if they were not banned at the same time, despite the gradual rollout of food and organic waste bins across the state.
Businesses and distributors caught giving out single-use plastic bags could face fines ranging from A$11,000 to A$250,000 (US$7,908 to US$347,770), but it is the plastics distributors that regulators plan to target initially, Griffin said.
Work has also been done with the National Retailers Association to explain the details to retailers and businesses ahead of the two-stage ban implementation. They can call a free hotline that has been set up by the association for advice on how to transition away from plastics.
The government estimates that 2.7 billion items could be stopped from entering landfills and the environment over the next 20 years as a result of the ban.
The move is part of a state government push to reduce plastic litter by 30 percent by 2025 as part of a wider A$356 million five-year plan that includes the rollout of green food waste cans by 2030.
“We’ve worked long and hard on the NSW plastics plan,” Griffin said. “You’ve got to look at plastic in the entire waste stream, so how it’s produced, how it’s distributed and how it’s recycled. Our single-use ban that comes into effect next week and then followed by the more comprehensive one in November will see us through to the head of the pack nationally.”
