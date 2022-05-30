Russia pummels hold-out city in east

URGENT: A presidential adviser called for US-made long-range rocket launchers, as Ukraine has nothing to retaliate with against attacks coming from 70km away

Reuters, KYIV





Russian forces yesterday intensified their assault on the largest city held by Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region in the east as Kyiv said it was hopeful longer-range weapons it desperately needs from Western allies could arrive soon.

Slow, solid Russian gains in the past few days in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas, comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, point to a subtle momentum shift in the war, now in its fourth month.

Invading forces appear close to seizing all of the Luhansk region, one of the more modest war goals the Kremlin set after abandoning its assault on the capital, Kyiv, in the face of Ukrainian resistance.

Ukrainian soldiers ride on top of a military vehicle on the road between Kostiantynivka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The Russian Ministry of Defense said its troops and allied separatist forces were in full control of Lyman, the site of a railway junction west of the Siverskyi Donets River in the Donetsk.

However, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said the battle for Lyman continued, the ZN.ua Web site reported.

Sievierodonetsk, about 60km northeast of Lyman on the eastern side of the river and the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine, was under heavy assault.

“The situation has extremely escalated,” Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

The shelling was so intense it was not possible to assess casualties and damage, although two people were killed on Saturday and 13 more buildings in the city were destroyed, he said.

Gaidai on said Friday that Ukrainian troops might have to retreat from the city to avoid capture but it was not clear whether they had begun to pull out.

Russian artillery was also pounding the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road, which Russia must take to close a pincer movement and encircle Ukrainian forces, and police said there was “significant destruction” in Lysychansk.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak repeated a call for US-made long-range multiple-rocket launchers.

US officials have told Reuters that such systems are actively being considered, with a decision possible in coming days.

“It is hard to fight when you are attacked from 70km away and have nothing to fight back with ... we need effective weapons,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced hopes in a late-night video address that Ukraine’s allies would provide needed weapons, adding that he expected “good news” in the coming days.

Zelenskiy said the military situation in the Donbas was very complicated, adding that defences were holding up in a number of places, including Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

“It’s indescribably difficult there, and I am grateful to all those who withstood this onslaught,” he said.

Pushing diplomatic efforts for a solution to a conflict that has ramifications beyond Ukraine’s borders, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Saturday.

They urged him to lift a Russian blockade of the Port of Odesa to allow Ukrainian grain exports, France said.

The Kremlin said Putin told them Moscow was willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain from Black Sea ports.

Ukraine is a major grain exporter, and the blockage of its exports threatens to result in food shortages in a number countries, including in Africa.