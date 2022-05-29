CHINA
Rains leave 15 dead
At least 15 people have died in torrential rains in the nation’s south, state media reported yesterday. Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian Province, near the east coast, Xinhua news agency said, citing the Wuping County information office. Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan Province, about 1,200km away in the southwest, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report. Three children were on Friday swept away by floodwaters in Xincheng County in the Guangxi region, authorities said. Two died and one survived. In Fujian, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, Xinhua said.
FRANCE
Rescue to use orca calls
A plan has been hatched to guide a killer whale adrift in the River Seine back to the sea using orca sounds, local officials said on Friday. Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture said it would monitor the killer whale from a distance with a drone while emitting orca communications in an attempt to guide it back to the sea. “The use of these non-invasive methods, from several hundred meters distance, will make it possible to avoid using ships in the immediate proximity of the animal, which could aggravate its stress and endanger it survival, as well as the safety of rescuers,” the Seine-Maritime Prefecture said in a statement on Twitter. The 4m male orca, whose health is deteriorating in fresh water, has traveled dozens of kilometers upstream to west of the city of Rouen.
ICELAND
Horses answering e-mails
Is your out-of-office reply not enough for you to let go of the reins? Icelandic horses can now reply to your e-mails instead, in a free service just launched by a tourism marketing agency. In a whimsical promotional video, the agency reveals the secret to the service: a giant keyboard set against the backdrop of the island’s scenic landscape upon on which small horses happily stomp. The results may not contain the same professional tone as a personal secretary would, instead the horses opt for more unorthodox greetings such as “JJJJJJJJJ” or “8io:l:;l:oii?:.” Still about 8,000 people have already signed up for the service. “Iceland has launched its ‘OutHorse Your E-mail’ service to help travelers disconnect and enjoy everything the country has to offer, without interruption,” said Sigridur Dogg Gudmundsdottir, head of Visit Iceland.
UNITED STATES
‘Conjuring’ house sold
The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public. The 18th-century home in Burrillville sold for US$1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the US$1.2 million asking price. “This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told the Boston Globe. “It’s not a real-estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.” Nunez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook. Nunez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests would be able to continue nightly paranormal investigations, day tours would resume and there would be livestreamed events. Nunez said she is not afraid of the house. “I look forward to experiencing things,” she said.
‘EATING UP SPRING’: Temperatures are 10oC to 15oC above the seasonal average and a city northwest of Madrid experienced its first ‘tropical’ May night on Friday Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C. Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an “extraordinary intensity,” with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May. “The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula,” Aemet said on Saturday. “In many places the
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
‘SICK AND TIRED’: Former US representative Beto O’Rourke interrupted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s news conference, telling him that the shooting ‘is on you’ Grief at the massacre of 19 children at an elementary school in Texas spilled into confrontation on Wednesday, as angry questions mounted over gun control — and whether this latest incident could have been prevented. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the US’ worst school shooting in a decade, committed by a disturbed 18-year-old armed with a legally bought assault rifle. Wrenching details have been steadily emerging since the tragedy, which also claimed the lives of two teachers. Briefing reporters, Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed that teen shooter Salvador Ramos — who was killed by police —
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix