World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Rains leave 15 dead

At least 15 people have died in torrential rains in the nation’s south, state media reported yesterday. Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian Province, near the east coast, Xinhua news agency said, citing the Wuping County information office. Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan Province, about 1,200km away in the southwest, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report. Three children were on Friday swept away by floodwaters in Xincheng County in the Guangxi region, authorities said. Two died and one survived. In Fujian, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, Xinhua said.

FRANCE

Rescue to use orca calls

A plan has been hatched to guide a killer whale adrift in the River Seine back to the sea using orca sounds, local officials said on Friday. Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture said it would monitor the killer whale from a distance with a drone while emitting orca communications in an attempt to guide it back to the sea. “The use of these non-invasive methods, from several hundred meters distance, will make it possible to avoid using ships in the immediate proximity of the animal, which could aggravate its stress and endanger it survival, as well as the safety of rescuers,” the Seine-Maritime Prefecture said in a statement on Twitter. The 4m male orca, whose health is deteriorating in fresh water, has traveled dozens of kilometers upstream to west of the city of Rouen.

ICELAND

Horses answering e-mails

Is your out-of-office reply not enough for you to let go of the reins? Icelandic horses can now reply to your e-mails instead, in a free service just launched by a tourism marketing agency. In a whimsical promotional video, the agency reveals the secret to the service: a giant keyboard set against the backdrop of the island’s scenic landscape upon on which small horses happily stomp. The results may not contain the same professional tone as a personal secretary would, instead the horses opt for more unorthodox greetings such as “JJJJJJJJJ” or “8io:l:;l:oii?:.” Still about 8,000 people have already signed up for the service. “Iceland has launched its ‘OutHorse Your E-mail’ service to help travelers disconnect and enjoy everything the country has to offer, without interruption,” said Sigridur Dogg Gudmundsdottir, head of Visit Iceland.

UNITED STATES

‘Conjuring’ house sold

The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public. The 18th-century home in Burrillville sold for US$1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the US$1.2 million asking price. “This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told the Boston Globe. “It’s not a real-estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.” Nunez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook. Nunez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests would be able to continue nightly paranormal investigations, day tours would resume and there would be livestreamed events. Nunez said she is not afraid of the house. “I look forward to experiencing things,” she said.