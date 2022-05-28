World News Quick Take

INDIA

Bureaucrat couple split

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday ordered the transfer of a bureaucrat couple to opposite ends of the country, following public outcry over a media report alleging they forced a sports stadium in Delhi to shut early to walk their dog. The ministry transferred Indian Administrative Service officers Sanjeev Khirwar to Arunachal Pradesh state in the distant northeast and Rinku Dugga, his wife, to Ladakh in the far north, an official order said. At the eastern and western ends of the Himalayan mountain range, their new postings are about 3,200km apart. A report by the Indian Express, published with a photograph of Khirwar and Dugga walking their dog on the stadium track, said athletes had alleged that they had been forced to wrap up training early to make way for the couple’s evening stroll.

INDONESIA

Elephant death investigated

A pregnant Sumatran elephant was found dead of suspected poisoning near a palm plantation in Riau province on Sumatra, officials said yesterday. Sumatran elephants are a critically endangered species and fewer than 700 remain on the island. Local authorities are investigating the cause of death of the elephant, which was discovered in a joint patrol by local conservation groups on Wednesday, but they strongly suspect it was poisoned. “From the sign of changes in the shape of its internal organs, such as the lung, it looks like it is burning, black and oozing from the blood,” said Zulhusni Syukri, program director of Rimba Satwa Foundation, one of the groups that found the elephant. The authorities also found pineapple in the elephant’s stomach, even though the fruit is not grown in that area, further leading them to suspect poisoning, Syukri said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Depeche Mode member dies

Andrew Fletcher, a founding member of the British electronic band Depeche Mode, has died aged 60, the band announced on Thursday. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” they wrote on Twitter. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.” Born in 1961 in Nottingham, Fletcher was a keyboardist and one of the founders of electronic pioneers Depeche Mode. The band have sold more than 100 million albums since they started in 1980, winning over a global audience with hits like Personal Jesus or Just Can’t Get Enough.

IRAQ

Israeli ties criminalized

Lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill criminalizing normalization of ties and any relations, including business ties, with Israel. The legislation says that contravention of the law is punishable with the death sentence or life imprisonment. The law was approved with 275 lawmakers voting in favor of it in the 329-seat assembly. A parliament statement said the legislation is “a true reflection of the will of the people.” Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the largest number of seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections last year, called for Iraqis to take to the streets to celebrate this “”great achievement.” Hundreds later gathered in central Baghdad, chanting anti-Israel slogans. It was unclear how the law will be implemented, as Iraq has not recognized Israel since the country’s formation in 1948; the two nations have no diplomatic relations.