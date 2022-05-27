UNITED NATIONS
UN clarifies comments
The UN late on Wednesday issued a “clarification” of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s remarks during a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), in an apparent suggestion that Chinese state media mischaracterized her comments. The UN said it released a transcript “in response to widely reported remarks attributed to” Bachelet. Shortly after the video call held earlier that day, state broadcaster China Central Television issued a readout saying Bachelet had told Xi that she admired the “efforts and achievement China has made in the areas of poverty elimination, human rights protection.” The UN transcript, in contrast, said Bachelet stressed in her opening remarks that human rights must be at the core of “development, peace and security,” and that China had a crucial role to play within multilateral institutions on issues such as inequality. The excerpt contained nothing that could be construed as praising China’s human rights achievements.
SENEGAL
Eleven babies die in fire
Eleven newborns died in a hospital fire in the western city of Tivaouane, President Macky Sall said late on Wednesday. Just before midnight, Sall wrote on Twitter that 11 infants had died in the blaze. “I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital,” he wrote. “To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy.” The fire at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital was caused by “a short circuit,” Mayor Demba Diop said. Local media said the hospital was newly inaugurated. Last month, in Linguere, four newborns were killed in a fire at a hospital. The mayor of that town attributed it to an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the maternity ward.
UNITED STATES
Israel killed Iranian: source
Israel has told the US it was responsible for the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran. The Times reported that “according to an intelligence official briefed on the communications, Israel has informed American officials that it was behind the killing.” The source, who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity, said Israel told US officials the killing was meant as a warning to Iran to halt the operations of a covert group within the foreign operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards.
INDIA
Air travelers stranded
Hundreds of air travelers were on Wednesday stranded inside their planes after the low-cost airline SpiceJet canceled or delayed flights due to an “attempted ransomware attack,” the company said. Many angry passengers, some of whom were left waiting inside their planes for up to five hours, complained about a lack of communication from the budget carrier. “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted our flight operations,” the airline wrote on Twitter. Mudit Shejwar, a SpiceJet passenger stuck waiting inside a plane, said that the only communication his flight had received was “of some server down and [an] issue with paperwork for fuel.” “What about the losses we are going to suffer due to the delay?” he wrote on Twitter, adding that his flight finally took off after a five-hour wait.
‘EATING UP SPRING’: Temperatures are 10oC to 15oC above the seasonal average and a city northwest of Madrid experienced its first ‘tropical’ May night on Friday Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C. Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an “extraordinary intensity,” with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May. “The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula,” Aemet said on Saturday. “In many places the
BUSINESS AS USUAL: Thousands of people were forcibly removed from their homes in the dead of night and all mentions of the incident were scrubbed from the Internet Thousands of COVID-19-negative Beijing residents were forcibly relocated to quarantine hotels overnight due to a handful of infections, as the Chinese capital begins to take more extreme control measures resembling virus-hit Shanghai. Beijing has been battling its worst outbreak since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 1,300 since late last month, leading city restaurants, schools and tourist attractions to be closed indefinitely. China’s strategy to achieve zero COVID-19 cases includes strict border closures, lengthy quarantines, mass testing and rapid, targeted lockdowns. More than 13,000 residents of the locked-down Nanxinyuan residential compound in southeast Beijing were
‘I’M STUNNED’: The disease is not known to be sexually transmitted, but a large outbreak might reveal previously unknown transmission routes, a virologist said Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America. Cases of the smallpox-related disease have previously been seen only among people with links to central and West Africa. However, in the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the US, Sweden, Canada all reported infections, mostly in young men who had not previously traveled to Africa. There are about 80 confirmed cases worldwide and 50 more suspected ones, the WHO said. France, Germany, Belgium and Australia reported their first cases on Friday. “I’m stunned by this. Every day I
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news