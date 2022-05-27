World News Quick Take

UNITED NATIONS

UN clarifies comments

The UN late on Wednesday issued a “clarification” of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s remarks during a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), in an apparent suggestion that Chinese state media mischaracterized her comments. The UN said it released a transcript “in response to widely reported remarks attributed to” Bachelet. Shortly after the video call held earlier that day, state broadcaster China Central Television issued a readout saying Bachelet had told Xi that she admired the “efforts and achievement China has made in the areas of poverty elimination, human rights protection.” The UN transcript, in contrast, said Bachelet stressed in her opening remarks that human rights must be at the core of “development, peace and security,” and that China had a crucial role to play within multilateral institutions on issues such as inequality. The excerpt contained nothing that could be construed as praising China’s human rights achievements.

SENEGAL

Eleven babies die in fire

Eleven newborns died in a hospital fire in the western city of Tivaouane, President Macky Sall said late on Wednesday. Just before midnight, Sall wrote on Twitter that 11 infants had died in the blaze. “I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital,” he wrote. “To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy.” The fire at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital was caused by “a short circuit,” Mayor Demba Diop said. Local media said the hospital was newly inaugurated. Last month, in Linguere, four newborns were killed in a fire at a hospital. The mayor of that town attributed it to an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the maternity ward.

UNITED STATES

Israel killed Iranian: source

Israel has told the US it was responsible for the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran. The Times reported that “according to an intelligence official briefed on the communications, Israel has informed American officials that it was behind the killing.” The source, who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity, said Israel told US officials the killing was meant as a warning to Iran to halt the operations of a covert group within the foreign operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards.

INDIA

Air travelers stranded

Hundreds of air travelers were on Wednesday stranded inside their planes after the low-cost airline SpiceJet canceled or delayed flights due to an “attempted ransomware attack,” the company said. Many angry passengers, some of whom were left waiting inside their planes for up to five hours, complained about a lack of communication from the budget carrier. “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted our flight operations,” the airline wrote on Twitter. Mudit Shejwar, a SpiceJet passenger stuck waiting inside a plane, said that the only communication his flight had received was “of some server down and [an] issue with paperwork for fuel.” “What about the losses we are going to suffer due to the delay?” he wrote on Twitter, adding that his flight finally took off after a five-hour wait.