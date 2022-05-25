JAPAN
Biden tells PM napping OK
Wishing a newly elected fellow world leader good luck is one thing, but US President Joe Biden also wants Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to have a good night. Meeting yesterday at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Tokyo, Biden expressed admiration that Albanese made the long flight right after winning his election. “I welcome you to your first Quad meeting,” Biden said. “Like I said, you got on a plane — you were sworn in and got on a plane,” Biden said. So “if you fall asleep while you’re here, it’s OK, because I don’t know how you’re doing it. It’s really quite extraordinary — just getting off the campaign trail as well.”
PHILLIPPINES
Duterte slams Putin
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying that while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced criticism for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired yesterday in which he blamed the war for the spike in global oil prices.
IRAQ
Sandstorm halts movement
The country on Monday closed public buildings and temporarily shut airports as another sandstorm — the ninth since the middle of April — hit the country. More than 1,000 people were hospitalized across the nation with respiratory problems, Ministry of Health spokesman Seif al-Badr said. Flights were also grounded in neighboring Kuwait for a second time this month, as the region grapples with the increasingly frequent weather phenomenon. Later the same day, the second heavy sandstorm in less than a week descended on Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, obscuring iconic buildings such as the Kingdom Center in a gray haze. Baghdad was enveloped in a giant dust cloud that left streets largely deserted and bathed in an eery orange light, correspondents said. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi ordered all work to cease in state-run institutions, except for health and security services.
RUSSIA
Navalny loses appeal
Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny yesterday lambasted President Vladimir Putin in a live court hearing, casting him as a madman. “This is a stupid war which your Putin started,” Navalny, 45, told an appeal court in Moscow via video link from a corrective penal colony. “This war was built on lies.” Navalny was appealing against a nine-year jail sentence he was handed in March for fraud and contempt of court, on top of two-and-a-half years he is already serving. He denies all the charges against him. The court rejected his appeal.
UNITED KINGDOM
‘No monkeypox jabs needed’
The WHO does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa requires mass vaccinations as measures such as good hygiene and safe sexual behavior would help control its spread, a senior official said on Monday. Richard Pebody, who leads the high-threat pathogen team at WHO Europe, said that immediate supplies of vaccines and antivirals are relatively limited. His comments came as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was in the process of releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses for use in monkeypox cases. Germany’s government said that it was assessing options for vaccinations, while the UK has offered them to some healthcare workers.
Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. "We've all learned to adapt," Iswaran said.
Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten restrictions on students as part of China's "zero COVID-19" strategy after a weekend protest at the school, students said on Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the protest on Sunday over the school's decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing.
Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C. Spain's state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an "extraordinary intensity," with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May. "The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula," Aemet said on Saturday.
Thousands of COVID-19-negative Beijing residents were forcibly relocated to quarantine hotels overnight due to a handful of infections, as the Chinese capital begins to take more extreme control measures resembling virus-hit Shanghai. Beijing has been battling its worst outbreak since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 1,300 since late last month, leading city restaurants, schools and tourist attractions to be closed indefinitely. China's strategy to achieve zero COVID-19 cases includes strict border closures, lengthy quarantines, mass testing and rapid, targeted lockdowns.