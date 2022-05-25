Gangs strangle Haiti as deaths and kidnappings soar

It was about 6am when Venique Moise flung open the door of her house and saw dozens of people running — their children in one hand and scant belongings in the other — as gunfire intensified.

Minutes later, she joined the crowd with her own three children and fled as fires burned nearby, collapsing homes.

Over the following hours and days, the bodies of nearly 200 men, women and children — shot, burned or mutilated with machetes by warring gangs — were found in that part of Haiti’s capital.

Children take refuge in a converted shelter in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince on April 28 after being forced to leave their homes due to clashes between armed gangs. Photo: AP

“That Sunday, when the war started, I felt that I was going to die,” Moise said.

Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in the capital, Port-au-Prince, with a new intensity and brutality. The violence has horrified many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise and the UN prepares to debate the future of its longtime presence in Haiti.

Experts say that he scale and duration of gang clashes, the power criminals wield and the amount of territory they control has reached levels not seen before.

Gangs have forced schools, businesses and hospitals to close as they raid new neighborhoods, seize control of the main roads connecting the capital to the rest of the country and kidnap victims daily, including eight Turkish citizens still held captive, authorities say.

Gangs also are recruiting more children than before, arming them with heavy weapons and forming temporary alliances with other gangs in attempts to take over more territory for economic and political gain ahead of the country’s general elections, said Jaime Vigil Recinos, the UN’s police commissioner in Haiti.

“It’s astonishing,” he said, adding that gang clashes are becoming protracted, ruthless affairs.

“We are talking about something that Haiti hasn’t experienced before,” he said.

At least 92 civilians and 96 suspected gang members were killed between April 24 and Monday last week, with another 113 injured, 12 missing and 49 kidnapped for ransom, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

It said that the actual number of people killed “may be much higher.”

Gangs also gang-raped children as young as 10 and set fire to at least a dozen homes, forcing about 9,000 people to flee and seek temporary shelter in churches, public parks and shuttered schools, UN officials said.

Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network said that some victims were decapitated while others were thrown into wells and latrines.

Gangs posted pictures of the gruesome scenes on social media to further terrorize people.

The network said that most women and girls were raped before being killed.

“Armed violence has reached unimaginable and intolerable levels in Haiti,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Tuesday last week.

Bruno Maes, the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) representative in Haiti, said that one growing concern is the lack of access to basic things such as water, food and medicine, because people remain trapped in certain areas while gangs continue to fight, adding that malnutrition is on the rise, affecting one in five children in the Cite Soleil neighborhood alone.

“We are really seeing a strangulation of Port-au-Prince,” he said, adding that UNICEF has been forced to use a helicopter and now a boat to try to reach those most in need.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has remained largely quiet amid the escalating gang violence, while Frantz Elbe, Haiti’s new police chief, said dozens of gang members have been arrested and another 94 killed in clashes with police since he took over the department six months ago.

Nearly 5,000 suspects have been accused of crimes including murder and kidnapping, Elbe said.

“I am going to continue to track down the criminals,” he pledged in a May 9 news conference, adding that Haiti’s understaffed and under-resourced police department of roughly 11,000 officers for a country of more than 11 million people was receiving training and equipment from the international community.

At least 48 killings were reported in the neighborhood of Butte Boyer, which Edna Noel Marie fled with her husband and three children when gunfire erupted in late April.

The 44-year-old is sleeping on the concrete floor of a crowded shelter with no mattresses in increasingly unhygienic conditions while her children stay at a friend’s home.

“It’s not big enough to shelter all of us,” she said, adding that she fears gangs will recruit her two sons and rape her daughter.

“These people have no remorse, and society doesn’t really care.... There is no civil protection. There are no authorities,” she said. “Police are here today and they’re going to be gone tomorrow.”