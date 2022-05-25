Ukraine war a global issue, Biden tells Quad

Reuters, LVIV, Ukraine, and BERLIN





US President Joe Biden yesterday said the crisis in Ukraine was a global issue that heightened the importance of maintaining international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Biden’s comments delivered at the opening of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with Indo-Pacific leaders in Tokyo come a day after he broke with convention and volunteered US military support for Taiwan.

“This is more than just a European issue. It’s a global issue,” Biden said of the Ukraine situation at the Quad meeting of the US, Japan, India and Australia.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov smiles at a meeting with Oman’s deputy prime minister in Muscat on May 11. Photo: AFP / Russian Foreign Ministry / handout

“International law, human rights must always be defended regardless of where they’re violated in the world,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told global business leaders in Davos on Monday that the world must increase sanctions against Russia to deter other countries from using “brute force” to achieve their aims.

The EU is likely to agree on an embargo on Russian oil imports “within days,” its biggest member Germany has said, as Moscow said its economic ties with China would grow amid its isolation by the West over the Ukraine conflict.

Many of the EU’s 27 member states are heavily reliant on Russian energy, prompting criticism from Kyiv that the bloc has not moved quickly enough to halt supplies.

Hungary is demanding energy investment before it agrees to an embargo, clashing with EU states pushing for swift approval.

The EU has offered up to 2 billion euros (US$2.14 billion) to central and eastern nations lacking non-Russian supply.

“We will reach a breakthrough within days,” German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told broadcaster ZDF.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin would focus on developing ties with China as economic links with the US and Europe were cut.

Lavrov, in a question-and-answer session at an event in Moscow, said that Western countries had espoused “russophobia” since Russia launched its incursion into Ukraine.

Russia was working to replace goods imported from Western countries, and would rely only on “reliable” countries not beholden to the West.

“If they [the West] want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not,” Lavrov said, according to a transcript on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site.

“We must cease being dependent in any way on supplies of absolutely everything from the West for ensuring the development of critically important sectors for security, the economy or our homeland’s social sphere,” he said.

Lavrov said Moscow’s goal now is to further develop ties with China.

“Now that the West has taken a ‘dictator’s position’, our economic ties with China will grow even faster,” Lavrov said. “In addition to direct revenue for the state budget, this is a chance to develop [Russia’s] far east and eastern Siberia.”