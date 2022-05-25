Myanmar finds 14 bodies on beach

AFP, YANGON





The bodies of 14 people have washed up on a beach in Myanmar, police said on Monday, with the UN Refugee Agency citing reports that the deceased include Rohingya children.

At least 17 people are feared dead after their boat capsized, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

A rescue organization said that the group had been attempting to reach Malaysia.

“Fourteen dead bodies were found, and 35 people, including the boat owners, were rescued alive,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tun Shwe, a police spokesman in Pathein District, about 200km west of Yangon.

Although the full details remain unclear, the UNHCR said the boat reportedly left Sittwe in western Myanmar on Thursday and encountered rough waters, capsizing two days later.

A member of Myanmar Rescue Organization Pathein said on condition of anonymity that eight bodies were found on Sunday on a beach about three hours from the district capital.

A Rohingya advocate said that 12 women and two boys died.

The boat was carrying people from the western Myanmar towns of Buthidaung, Maungdaw and Sittwe, the advocate added, also requesting anonymity.

Survivors told the rescue group that 61 people had been on board the vessel, leaving 12 still missing.

Those who were saved were being held by the Pathein police, spokesman Tun Shwe said, without adding whether any would be charged — as sometimes happens to Rohingya caught trying to flee.

“The latest tragedy shows once again the sense of desperation being felt by Rohingya in Myanmar and in the region,” said Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR’s director for Asia and the Pacific.