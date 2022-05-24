Canada storms kill eight, half a million left without power

Reuters, TORONTO





The death toll from powerful thunderstorms in Canada’s two most populous provinces this weekend rose to at least eight, authorities said on Sunday, as emergency crews continued a massive cleanup to restore power to half a million people.

The storms, which lasted for more than two hours on Saturday afternoon and packed the power of a tornado, left a trail of destruction in parts of Ontario and Quebec.

Wind gusts as strong as 132kph felled trees, uprooted electric poles and toppled many metal transmission towers, utility companies said.

A vehicle on Saturday stands on Merivale Road in Ottawa, Canada, among downed power lines and utility poles after a major storm. Photo: AP

Electricity companies were on Sunday scrambling to restore transmission lines.

Most of the deaths from the storms occurred when people were hit by falling trees, authorities said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was ready to help those in need.

“We’re thinking of everyone affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Hydro One, Ontario’s biggest electricity distribution company, wrote on Twitter that crews were responding to significant damage.

Environment Canada had issued mobile alerts warning of the severe thunderstorms.

Hydro One crews had restored power to more than 360,000 customers, while more than 226,000 were still without power, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

Restoration efforts are likely to continue for several days before power is restored to all customers, the company added.