Joe Biden says monkeypox outbreaks a ‘concern’

POINTING FINGERS: UNAIDS said some reporting on the virus was homophobic and racist, and that exacerbating stigma could impede efforts to combat the outbreak

AP and AFP, PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, and GENEVA, Switzerland





US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the US were something “to be concerned about.”

In his first public comments on the disease, Biden said: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”

Biden was asked about the disease as he spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before taking off for Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as president.

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet, but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said, adding that work was under way to determine what vaccine might be effective.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard the flight to Tokyo that the US has a supply of “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox.”

“We have vaccine available to be deployed for that purpose,” he said.

Biden was getting regular updates on the outbreak, Sullivan added.

Separately, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) called some reporting on the monkeypox virus racist and homophobic, warning of exacerbating stigma and undermining the response to the growing outbreak.

UNAIDS said “a significant proportion” of recent monkeypox cases have been identified among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

However, transmission is most likely a result of close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox and could affect anyone, it said, adding that some portrayals of African and LGBTI people “reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma.”

As of Saturday, the WHO received reports of 92 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases from 12 countries where the disease is not endemic, including several European nations, the US, Australia and Canada.

“Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one,” UNAIDS deputy executive director Matthew Kavanagh said.

“Experience shows that stigmatizing rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify cases and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures.”

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa and is considered endemic in 11 African nations, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the US, and another 50 suspected ones.

On Sunday, one presumed case of monkeypox was being investigated in Broward County, Florida, which state health officials said appeared to be related to international travel.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but it is occasionally deadly and no treatment exists.