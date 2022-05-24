Miss.Tic, whose provocative work began cropping up in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris in the mid-1980s and made her a pioneer of French street art, died on Sunday aged 66, her family said.
Radhia Novat grew up in the narrow streets in the shadow of Sacre-Coeur basilica, the daughter of a Tunisian father and a mother from Normandy in western France, where she began stenciling sly and emancipatory slogans.
Her family said she had died of an unspecified illness.
Photo: AFP
Other French street artists paid tribute to her work.
Street artist Christian Guemy, alias C215, hailed “one of the founders of stencil art” on Twitter.
The walls of the 13th arrondissement of Paris — where her images are a common sight — “will never be the same again,” he wrote.
Another colleague, “Jef Aerosol,” said she had fought her final illness with courage, in a tribute posted on Instagram.
French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak saluted her “iconic, resolutely feminist” work.
Miss.Tic’s work often included clever wordplays — almost always lost in translation — and a heroine with flowing black hair who resembled the artist herself. The images became fixtures on walls across the capital.
“I had a background in street theater and I liked this idea of street art,” Miss.Tic said in a 2011 interview.
“At first I thought: ‘I’m going to write poems,’ and then: ‘We need images’ with these poems. I started with self-portraits and then turned toward other women,” she said.
Miss.Tic also drew the attention of law enforcement over complaints of defacing public property, leading to an arrest in 1997, but her works came to be shown in galleries in France and abroad, with some acquired by the Paris modern art fund of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, according to her Web site.
Cinema buffs will recognize her work on the poster for Claude Chabrol’s 2007 movie La fille coupee en deux (A girl cut in two).
For a spell she was a favorite of fashion brands such as Kenzo and Louis Vuitton.
“So often it’s not understood that you can be young and beautiful and have things to say, but it’s true that they sell us what they want with beautiful women. So I thought, I’m going to use these women to sell them poetry,” Miss.Tic said in 2011.
Her funeral, the date of which is still to be announced, would be open to the public, her family said.
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines
Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, students said on Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the protest on Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing. A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in the past few
‘EATING UP SPRING’: Temperatures are 10oC to 15oC above the seasonal average and a city northwest of Madrid experienced its first ‘tropical’ May night on Friday Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C. Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an “extraordinary intensity,” with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May. “The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula,” Aemet said on Saturday. “In many places the