Indonesia resumed exports of palm oil yesterday after a ban of more than three weeks, but industry traders and companies were awaiting details on accompanying rules to secure domestic supplies to control cooking oil prices.

The Southeast Asian country, the world’s largest palm oil producer, halted exports of the oil on April 28 in an attempt to lower soaring local prices of cooking oil, rattling global edible oil markets already struggling with sunflower oil shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the lifting of the ban on exports of crude palm oil and some derivative products last week, expressing confidence that bulk cooking oil prices were heading toward a target level of 14,000 rupiah (US$0.96) per liter, although they are currently higher in some areas.

Palm oil, used in everything from margarine to shampoo, comprises a third of the world’s vegetable oil market, with Indonesia accounting for about 60 percent of the supply.

To ensure supply security, Indonesia said it would impose a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) policy, whereby producers are required to sell a portion of their products locally at a certain price level.

Indonesia plans to retain 10 million tonnes of cooking oil supplies at home under the DMO rules, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said, adding that the implementation is to be regulated by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade.

Traders yesterday were waiting for details on the DMO and other rules to be made public.

“Sellers are first trying to clear pending quantity that was stuck because of the ban. They are accepting new orders as well, but demand is not great,” a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house said. “They are also not to keen to sell a lot before understanding DMO rules.”

Partially reflecting the policy uncertainty, palm oil futures in Malaysia, a rival supplier, climbed 1.67 percent yesterday.

Asked whether palm oil producer Musim Mas had resumed exports, spokesperson Carolyn Lim said the company was still focused on “flooding the domestic markets with cooking oil to hopefully reach the target retail price,” adding that the Indonesian government was still concerned about high retail prices.

As of Friday, the average price of bulk cooking oil was at 17,000 rupiah per liter, government data showed.

Some farmers cheered the ending of the export ban.

Last week, farmers staged rallies across Indonesia to protest a 70 percent drop in prices of palm fruit as refiners stopped accepting supplies because palm oil storage filled up.

“There are no more long lines at palm oil mills,” said palm oil farmer Irfan, who said palm fruit prices in his area of West Sulawesi had begun to stabilize.