Indonesia resumed exports of palm oil yesterday after a ban of more than three weeks, but industry traders and companies were awaiting details on accompanying rules to secure domestic supplies to control cooking oil prices.
The Southeast Asian country, the world’s largest palm oil producer, halted exports of the oil on April 28 in an attempt to lower soaring local prices of cooking oil, rattling global edible oil markets already struggling with sunflower oil shortages due to the war in Ukraine.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the lifting of the ban on exports of crude palm oil and some derivative products last week, expressing confidence that bulk cooking oil prices were heading toward a target level of 14,000 rupiah (US$0.96) per liter, although they are currently higher in some areas.
Photo: Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas/via REUTERS
Palm oil, used in everything from margarine to shampoo, comprises a third of the world’s vegetable oil market, with Indonesia accounting for about 60 percent of the supply.
To ensure supply security, Indonesia said it would impose a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) policy, whereby producers are required to sell a portion of their products locally at a certain price level.
Indonesia plans to retain 10 million tonnes of cooking oil supplies at home under the DMO rules, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said, adding that the implementation is to be regulated by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade.
Traders yesterday were waiting for details on the DMO and other rules to be made public.
“Sellers are first trying to clear pending quantity that was stuck because of the ban. They are accepting new orders as well, but demand is not great,” a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house said. “They are also not to keen to sell a lot before understanding DMO rules.”
Partially reflecting the policy uncertainty, palm oil futures in Malaysia, a rival supplier, climbed 1.67 percent yesterday.
Asked whether palm oil producer Musim Mas had resumed exports, spokesperson Carolyn Lim said the company was still focused on “flooding the domestic markets with cooking oil to hopefully reach the target retail price,” adding that the Indonesian government was still concerned about high retail prices.
As of Friday, the average price of bulk cooking oil was at 17,000 rupiah per liter, government data showed.
Some farmers cheered the ending of the export ban.
Last week, farmers staged rallies across Indonesia to protest a 70 percent drop in prices of palm fruit as refiners stopped accepting supplies because palm oil storage filled up.
“There are no more long lines at palm oil mills,” said palm oil farmer Irfan, who said palm fruit prices in his area of West Sulawesi had begun to stabilize.
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines
Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, students said on Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the protest on Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing. A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in the past few
‘EATING UP SPRING’: Temperatures are 10oC to 15oC above the seasonal average and a city northwest of Madrid experienced its first ‘tropical’ May night on Friday Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C. Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an “extraordinary intensity,” with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May. “The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula,” Aemet said on Saturday. “In many places the