ISRAEL
Monkeypox case detected
Authorities on Saturday said they have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad and were looking into other suspected cases. The Ministry of Health said the man was in a Tel Aviv hospital in good condition. It called on anyone returning from abroad with fever and lesions to see a doctor. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of public health services at the ministry, told Israeli Army Radio Sunday that medical teams were investigating other suspected monkeypox cases. The case appeared to be the first identified in the Middle East. The WHO has identified about 80 cases globally and about 50 more suspected cases.
GERMANY
Storm kills at least one
A storm that swept through the country’s west on Friday has killed at least one person and injured dozens, local authorities said on Saturday. In Rhineland-Palatinate state, a 38-year-old man died after he was electrocuted when he entered his flooded basement, the police in the city of Koblenz said. In North Rhine-Westphalia state, authorities said a “tornado” wrecked the city of Paderborn, injuring 43 people, including 13 seriously, the city’s mayor said. Images posted on social media showed the tornado column progressing toward homes, sweeping away trees and parts of buildings. The storm followed abnormally high temperatures for the time of year.
UNITED STATES
Two killed in tornado
A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported on Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by a rare twister in an area with no weather sirens. The person, who was in their 70s, lived in the Nottingham Forest mobile home park in Gaylord, which was among the first sites hit by the tornado on Friday afternoon, state police Lieutenant Derrick Carroll said. The first reported death, another person in their 70s, also lived there, Carroll said. “There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said.
UNITED STATES
One killed in shooting
One man was killed and eight people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge, police said on Saturday. San Bernardino police officers dispatched late on Friday found a man shot in the parking lot outside the strip mall lounge, where the party had been advertised on social media in the city east of Los Angeles, Sergeant Equino Thomas said. The man, Allen Gresham, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Minister defends Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of COVID-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, Minister of Education Nadhim Zahawi said yesterday. The opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson’s Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is expected next week. “The prime minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted,” Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines
Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, students said on Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the protest on Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing. A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in the past few
A former Australian envoy to the Solomon Islands has accused Australia’s government of losing the trust of South Pacific island countries and of ushering in greater Chinese influence. Retired career diplomat Trevor Sofield told a security summit yesterday that he found it “inconceivable” that the Solomon Islands government did not trust Australia enough to consult with it when a bilateral security pact with Beijing was first considered. “That would not have happened a few years ago,” said Sofield, who was Australian high commissioner to the Solomon Islands from 1982 to 1985. The pact, which was concluded last month, has been a major issue