ISRAEL

Monkeypox case detected

Authorities on Saturday said they have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad and were looking into other suspected cases. The Ministry of Health said the man was in a Tel Aviv hospital in good condition. It called on anyone returning from abroad with fever and lesions to see a doctor. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of public health services at the ministry, told Israeli Army Radio Sunday that medical teams were investigating other suspected monkeypox cases. The case appeared to be the first identified in the Middle East. The WHO has identified about 80 cases globally and about 50 more suspected cases.

GERMANY

Storm kills at least one

A storm that swept through the country’s west on Friday has killed at least one person and injured dozens, local authorities said on Saturday. In Rhineland-Palatinate state, a 38-year-old man died after he was electrocuted when he entered his flooded basement, the police in the city of Koblenz said. In North Rhine-Westphalia state, authorities said a “tornado” wrecked the city of Paderborn, injuring 43 people, including 13 seriously, the city’s mayor said. Images posted on social media showed the tornado column progressing toward homes, sweeping away trees and parts of buildings. The storm followed abnormally high temperatures for the time of year.

UNITED STATES

Two killed in tornado

A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported on Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by a rare twister in an area with no weather sirens. The person, who was in their 70s, lived in the Nottingham Forest mobile home park in Gaylord, which was among the first sites hit by the tornado on Friday afternoon, state police Lieutenant Derrick Carroll said. The first reported death, another person in their 70s, also lived there, Carroll said. “There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said.

UNITED STATES

One killed in shooting

One man was killed and eight people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge, police said on Saturday. San Bernardino police officers dispatched late on Friday found a man shot in the parking lot outside the strip mall lounge, where the party had been advertised on social media in the city east of Los Angeles, Sergeant Equino Thomas said. The man, Allen Gresham, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Minister defends Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of COVID-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, Minister of Education Nadhim Zahawi said yesterday. The opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson’s Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is expected next week. “The prime minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted,” Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.