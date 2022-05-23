The carcasses of charred buildings stand amid the lush greenery in what remains of the once-bustling Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. After weeks of siege and strikes much of the city on the coast of the Sea of Azov has been reduced to a wasteland.
As the last Ukrainian troops in the town surrendered to the Russians at the bombed-out Azovstal steel plant, passers-by mourned their fate.
Angela Kopytsa, a 52-year-old with bleached hair, said she saw no future for herself in Mariupol.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“There is no work, no food, no water,” she said, adding that both her home and life had been “destroyed.”
The city has lived without electricity since early March.
Kopytsa breaks into tears as she recounts how during the hostilities she had to share morsels of food with her children and grandson, and how “children at maternity wards were dying of hunger.”
“What future?” she said in Russian. “I have no hope for anything.”
Three months of fighting in Mariupol have sent hundreds of thousands of people running for their lives and caused untold suffering and death.
Russia has pledged to rebuild the southeastern city and turn it into a seaside resort.
Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists traveled to Mariupol as part of a press tour organized by the Russian army, but members of the media were not allowed to approach the huge Azovstal steel plant, which has become a symbol of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
The incessant fighting of the previous weeks has died down, and the Russian army and its separatist allies now patrol the streets in the devastated city, which had a population of more than half a million people before the start of the hostilities.
Elena Ilyina, who used to teach at a university in Mariupol, sobs as she tells AFP about her life, saying her apartment has been destroyed and she now lives with her daughter.
“I have nothing left,” said the 55-year-old, adding that even the clothes she wears have been given to her by “sympathetic people.”
Ilyina said she wants to have her old life back.
“I’d like to live in my apartment, in peace, go to work and talk to my children,” she said, her voice breaking.
During the media visit, the Russian army also took the journalists to a local zoo where animals, including bears and lions, were kept in cages, but appeared healthy.
Oksana Krishtafovich, 41, used to be a cook in a local restaurant, but now works at the zoo, feeding animals and milking cows.
“The restaurant where I worked was destroyed. Now they are my customers,” she said, carrying a bowl to the raccoons.
She said that the city “lacks everything,” but appeared stoic.
“We adapt, we survive,” she said.
Sergei Pugach, who spent 30 years working at Azovstal, one of the city’s main employers, is now a guard at the zoo.
In February, he had only two months to go before retirement. Then Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.
Today Pugach does not know if he will ever receive his pension, but does not complain.
“The Ukrainians are not lazy,” he said, adding that as soon as the fighting stopped “people crawled out of the basements and everyone is now looking for work.”
“Some are already working,” he said.
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines
Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, students said on Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the protest on Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing. A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in the past few
A former Australian envoy to the Solomon Islands has accused Australia’s government of losing the trust of South Pacific island countries and of ushering in greater Chinese influence. Retired career diplomat Trevor Sofield told a security summit yesterday that he found it “inconceivable” that the Solomon Islands government did not trust Australia enough to consult with it when a bilateral security pact with Beijing was first considered. “That would not have happened a few years ago,” said Sofield, who was Australian high commissioner to the Solomon Islands from 1982 to 1985. The pact, which was concluded last month, has been a major issue