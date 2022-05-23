Afghanistan’s female TV presenters cover faces

AFP, KABUL





Female presenters on Afghanistan’s leading news channels went on air with their faces covered yesterday, a day after defying a Taliban order to conceal their appearance on television.

Since seizing power last year, the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on civil society, many focused on reining in the rights of women and girls to comply with the group’s austere brand of Islam.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a diktat for women to cover up fully in public, including their faces, ideally with the traditional burqa.

Tolo News presenter Thamina Usmani delivers a news report at the TV station’s studio in Kabul yesterday. Photo: AFP

The feared Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice ordered women TV presenters to follow suit from Saturday.

However, the presenters defied the order and went on air with their faces visible, only to fall in line with the directive yesterday.

Wearing full hijabs and face-covering veils that left only their eyes in view, female presenters and reporters aired morning news bulletins across leading channels like Tolo News, Ariana Television, Shamshad TV and 1TV.

“We resisted and were against wearing a mask,” Sonia Niazi, a presenter with Tolo News, told reporters.

“But Tolo News was pressured and told that any female presenter who appeared on screen without covering her face must be given some other job or simply removed,” she said. “Tolo News was compelled and we were forced to wear it.”

Female presenters were previously only required to wear a headscarf.

Tolo News director Khpolwak Sapai said the channel was “forced” to make its staff follow the order.

“We were told: ‘You are forced to do it. You must do it. There is no other way,’” Sapai told reporters. “I was called on the telephone yesterday and was told in strict words to do it. So, it is not by choice, but by force that we are doing it.”

Yesterday, male journalists and employees of Tolo News wore masks in the channel’s offices in Kabul in solidarity with female presenters, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.

Other female employees of the channel continued to work with their faces visible.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir said authorities appreciated that media channels had observed the dress code.

“We are happy with the media channels that they implemented this responsibility in a good manner,” he told reporters.

Mohajir also said that the authorities were not against female presenters working in the channels.

“We have no intention of removing them from the public scene or sidelining them or stripping them of their right to work,” he said.

Akhundzada’s decree orders authorities to fire female government employees if they fail to follow the dress code.

Men working in government also risk suspension if their wives or daughters fail to comply.

Authorities have also said that media managers and guardians of defiant female presenters would be liable for penalties if the diktat was not observed.