Female presenters on Afghanistan’s leading news channels went on air with their faces covered yesterday, a day after defying a Taliban order to conceal their appearance on television.
Since seizing power last year, the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on civil society, many focused on reining in the rights of women and girls to comply with the group’s austere brand of Islam.
Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a diktat for women to cover up fully in public, including their faces, ideally with the traditional burqa.
Photo: AFP
The feared Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice ordered women TV presenters to follow suit from Saturday.
However, the presenters defied the order and went on air with their faces visible, only to fall in line with the directive yesterday.
Wearing full hijabs and face-covering veils that left only their eyes in view, female presenters and reporters aired morning news bulletins across leading channels like Tolo News, Ariana Television, Shamshad TV and 1TV.
“We resisted and were against wearing a mask,” Sonia Niazi, a presenter with Tolo News, told reporters.
“But Tolo News was pressured and told that any female presenter who appeared on screen without covering her face must be given some other job or simply removed,” she said. “Tolo News was compelled and we were forced to wear it.”
Female presenters were previously only required to wear a headscarf.
Tolo News director Khpolwak Sapai said the channel was “forced” to make its staff follow the order.
“We were told: ‘You are forced to do it. You must do it. There is no other way,’” Sapai told reporters. “I was called on the telephone yesterday and was told in strict words to do it. So, it is not by choice, but by force that we are doing it.”
Yesterday, male journalists and employees of Tolo News wore masks in the channel’s offices in Kabul in solidarity with female presenters, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.
Other female employees of the channel continued to work with their faces visible.
Ministry spokesman Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir said authorities appreciated that media channels had observed the dress code.
“We are happy with the media channels that they implemented this responsibility in a good manner,” he told reporters.
Mohajir also said that the authorities were not against female presenters working in the channels.
“We have no intention of removing them from the public scene or sidelining them or stripping them of their right to work,” he said.
Akhundzada’s decree orders authorities to fire female government employees if they fail to follow the dress code.
Men working in government also risk suspension if their wives or daughters fail to comply.
Authorities have also said that media managers and guardians of defiant female presenters would be liable for penalties if the diktat was not observed.
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines
Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, students said on Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the protest on Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing. A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in the past few
A former Australian envoy to the Solomon Islands has accused Australia’s government of losing the trust of South Pacific island countries and of ushering in greater Chinese influence. Retired career diplomat Trevor Sofield told a security summit yesterday that he found it “inconceivable” that the Solomon Islands government did not trust Australia enough to consult with it when a bilateral security pact with Beijing was first considered. “That would not have happened a few years ago,” said Sofield, who was Australian high commissioner to the Solomon Islands from 1982 to 1985. The pact, which was concluded last month, has been a major issue