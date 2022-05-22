World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Forest found in sinkhole

An ancient forest has been found at the bottom of a giant sinkhole, with trees up to 40m tall. Scientists believe it could contain undiscovered plant and animal species. Cave explorers in the southern Guangxi Province alerted scientists when they found the sinkhole, which had a primitive forest inside. Among 30 sinkholes in Leye County this is the largest, at 306m long, 150m wide and 192m deep. Zhang Yuanhai (張遠海), a senior engineer at the Institute of Karst Geology of the China Geological Survey, told Xinhua news agency that the site had three caves in its walls and a well-preserved primitive forest at the bottom. Scientists trekked for hours to reach the base of the sinkhole to see what it contained. Chen Lixin (陳立新), who led the expedition team, said that as well as the trees there was dense undergrowth on the floor that came up to his shoulders. “I wouldn’t be surprised to know that there are species found in these caves that have never been reported or described by science until now,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Agency sparks wildfire

The Forest Service on Friday called a temporary nationwide halt to controlled burns meant to reduce fire risk after the agency accidentally started part of New Mexico’s largest-ever wildfire. The Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire has burned more than 123,000 hectares, destroyed up to 1,500 properties and displaced tens of thousands of people, and is still out of control. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said fire danger levels were too high to use prescribed fire and ordered a 90-day review of policies before operations planned for this fall. “Lessons learned and any resulting program improvements will be in place prior to resuming prescribed burning,” Moore said in a statement. The move stops a practice many forest biologists see as crucial to reducing high fuel levels in national forests after a century of fire suppression and decades of logging bans in the case of New Mexico.

CHILE

Easter Island to reopen

Popular Pacific Ocean tourist destination Easter Island would reopen to the world on Aug. 1, after more than two years closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Friday. The island, 3,500km west of the coast of Chile, is world-famous for its moais, huge stone statues in human form partially buried in the earth. “It has been agreed that the opening of Rapa Nui [Easter Island] would take place on Monday, August 1, 2022,” the Ministry of Economy, Development and Tourism said in a statement. The original reopening date was February, but that plan did not materialize under the government of then-president Sebastian Pinera.

VIETNAM

Bear cubs rescued

Two bear cubs are starting a new life in a sanctuary after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, an animal welfare group said on Friday. The two sisters, named Be and Em, were confiscated by authorities from a man who admitted to catching them in a cardamom field with a plan to sell them, the Four Paws organization said. The country is a major hub for the illegal trade in wild animals, and bears are kept to drain the bile from their gall bladders for use in traditional medicine. The rescued cubs have been taken to a sanctuary run by Four Paws, where they are to be reared and spend the rest of their lives. They cannot be returned to nature, because there are no safe places for bears in Vietnam and no projects to reintroduce them to the wild.