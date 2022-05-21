EAST TIMOR
New president courts China
Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta was yesterday inaugurated as the nation’s fifth president, pledging to dedicate his time in office to strengthen national unity and forge closer relations with China. Thousands traveled to watch the inauguration in the capital, Dili, with the 72-year-old sworn in just before midnight in a ceremony replete with fireworks and cannon fire. Ramos-Horta said ties with Indonesia, Australia and the region should be at the top of the national agenda, and that relations with China would be strengthened. “It is our intention to expand bilateral cooperation with China,” he said. “Especially in the areas of sustainable, organic agriculture, small industries, trade, new technologies, renewable energy, connectivity, digitalization, artificial intelligence and urban and rural infrastructure.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Group to boost drugs access
Pharmaceutical firms including Novartis and Roche have teamed up with global cancer organizations in an alliance aimed at getting more oncology medications to poorer countries. Currently, fewer than 50 percent of the cancer drugs on the WHO’s essential medicines list are available in low and middle-income countries. Without action, almost three in four cancer deaths are set to occur in these settings in the next decade. In the first concrete step for the Access to Oncology Medicines Coalition, Novartis has licensed its blood cancer drug nilotinib to the UN’s Medicines Patent Pool, allowing generic makers to access the know-how to produce the drug at scale and at a lower cost. The coalition’s aim is not just to provide the drugs, but also support training, diagnostics and delivery to get them to patients, the Union for International Cancer Control said. The coalition begins with US$32 million from the private sector and will focus initially on capacity building activities in 10 lower and middle-income nations, developing existing initiatives.
UNITED STATES
Kirby on to White House?
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby is to move to the White House to take up a senior communications role, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The Pentagon declined to comment. Kirby, who has been the face of Pentagon briefings, including during the Ukraine invasion in recent months, was previously at the Department of State and also served as Pentagon Press Secretary to former secretary of defense Chuck Hagel. The Washington Post reported the news earlier.
UNITED STATES
Stun gun sets biker on fire
A Florida deputy who accidentally set a gasoline-covered motorcycle rider on fire with a stun gun is facing a misdemeanor charge, officials said on Thursday. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told a news conference that the deputy is being charged with culpable negligence, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The sheriff also said the burned biker faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest. Helicopter video shows the biker weaving through traffic on Feb. 27 before stopping at a gas station in Orange County, officials said. Osceola deputies followed the biker out of their jurisdiction because they believed he had been part of a group of bikers brandishing guns at people, the sheriff said. The biker’s motorcycle was knocked over during the arrest, spilling fuel, officials said. One of the deputies activated his stun gun while the biker was on the ground, soaked in the spilled gas. State fire marshals concluded that the stun gun caused the fire, leaving burns on 76 percent of the biker’s body.
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
HATE CRIME: Officials were investigating a detailed ‘manifesto’ posted online before the livestreamed shooting, in which the suspect outlined his reasoning and plans A heavily armed 18-year-old white man on Saturday shot 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he livestreamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said. Among those killed inside the store was
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines