World News Quick Take

Agencies





EAST TIMOR

New president courts China

Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta was yesterday inaugurated as the nation’s fifth president, pledging to dedicate his time in office to strengthen national unity and forge closer relations with China. Thousands traveled to watch the inauguration in the capital, Dili, with the 72-year-old sworn in just before midnight in a ceremony replete with fireworks and cannon fire. Ramos-Horta said ties with Indonesia, Australia and the region should be at the top of the national agenda, and that relations with China would be strengthened. “It is our intention to expand bilateral cooperation with China,” he said. “Especially in the areas of sustainable, organic agriculture, small industries, trade, new technologies, renewable energy, connectivity, digitalization, artificial intelligence and urban and rural infrastructure.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Group to boost drugs access

Pharmaceutical firms including Novartis and Roche have teamed up with global cancer organizations in an alliance aimed at getting more oncology medications to poorer countries. Currently, fewer than 50 percent of the cancer drugs on the WHO’s essential medicines list are available in low and middle-income countries. Without action, almost three in four cancer deaths are set to occur in these settings in the next decade. In the first concrete step for the Access to Oncology Medicines Coalition, Novartis has licensed its blood cancer drug nilotinib to the UN’s Medicines Patent Pool, allowing generic makers to access the know-how to produce the drug at scale and at a lower cost. The coalition’s aim is not just to provide the drugs, but also support training, diagnostics and delivery to get them to patients, the Union for International Cancer Control said. The coalition begins with US$32 million from the private sector and will focus initially on capacity building activities in 10 lower and middle-income nations, developing existing initiatives.

UNITED STATES

Kirby on to White House?

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby is to move to the White House to take up a senior communications role, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The Pentagon declined to comment. Kirby, who has been the face of Pentagon briefings, including during the Ukraine invasion in recent months, was previously at the Department of State and also served as Pentagon Press Secretary to former secretary of defense Chuck Hagel. The Washington Post reported the news earlier.

UNITED STATES

Stun gun sets biker on fire

A Florida deputy who accidentally set a gasoline-covered motorcycle rider on fire with a stun gun is facing a misdemeanor charge, officials said on Thursday. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told a news conference that the deputy is being charged with culpable negligence, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The sheriff also said the burned biker faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest. Helicopter video shows the biker weaving through traffic on Feb. 27 before stopping at a gas station in Orange County, officials said. Osceola deputies followed the biker out of their jurisdiction because they believed he had been part of a group of bikers brandishing guns at people, the sheriff said. The biker’s motorcycle was knocked over during the arrest, spilling fuel, officials said. One of the deputies activated his stun gun while the biker was on the ground, soaked in the spilled gas. State fire marshals concluded that the stun gun caused the fire, leaving burns on 76 percent of the biker’s body.