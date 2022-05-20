Biden invokes law for formula shortage

DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT: The act requires suppliers of formula makers to prioritize their orders and for the use of commercial planes to fly in formula supplies from abroad

US President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the nation’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

The act requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers, in an effort to eliminate production bottlenecks. Biden has also authorized the US Department of Defense to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the US, in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”

Supplies of baby formula across the country have been severely curtailed in recent weeks after a February recall by Abbott Nutrition exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers, leaving fewer options on store shelves and increasingly anxious parents struggling to find nutrition for their children.

Keely Aguilar gives medicine to her 11-year-old daughter, Natalyah Aguilar, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday. Keely Aguilar has been struggling to find formula for Natalyah, who has the extremely rare genetic condition known as Bainbridge-Ropers syndrome and relies on a special formula to survive. Photo: AFP

“I know parents across the country are worried about finding enough formula to feed their babies,” Biden said in a video statement released on Wednesday by the White House. “As a parent and as a grandparent, I know just how stressful that is.”

The announcement came two days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it was streamlining its review process to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping more formula into the US.

In a letter on Wednesday to the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture, Biden directed the agencies to work with the Pentagon to identify overseas supply of formula that meets US standards over the next week, so that chartered defense department flights can swiftly fly it to the US.

“Imports of baby formula will serve as a bridge to this ramped-up production,” Biden wrote.

Regulators on Monday said they had reached a deal to allow Abbott Nutrition to restart its Sturgis, Michigan, plant, the nation’s largest formula plant, which has been closed since February due to contamination issues. The company must overhaul its safety protocols and procedures before resuming production.

After getting the FDA’s approval, Abbott said it would take eight to 10 weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company did not set a timeline to restart manufacturing.

The White House actions come as the Democratic-led US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved two bills addressing the baby formula shortage.

One bill with wide bipartisan support passed by a vote of 414-9. It would give the US secretary of agriculture the ability to issue a narrow set of waivers in the event of a supply disruption.

The goal is to give participants in an assistance program commonly known as WIC the ability to use vouchers to purchase formula from any producer rather than be limited to one brand that might be unavailable. The WIC program accounts for about half of infant formula sales in the US.

The other measure, a US$28 million emergency spending bill to boost resources at the FDA, passed by a mostly party-line vote of 231-192, and it is unclear whether the Senate would go along.

“This bill just continues the Democrats’ strategy of throwing money at the same bureaucrats who caused the crisis and who have not made its solution a priority,” US Representative Andy Harris said.

US Representative Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, said the money would increase FDA staffing to boost inspections of domestic and international suppliers, prevent fraudulent products from getting onto store shelves and acquire better data on the marketplace.