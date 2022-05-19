Sri Lanka set to default on debt, can’t pay for gas

Reuters, COLOMBO





Sri Lanka was yesterday expected to be placed into default by rating agencies after the non-payment of coupons on two of its sovereign bonds, while the energy minister said the country had run out of money to pay for fuel.

An economic crisis unprecedented in the country’s history since independence in 1948 has led to a critical shortage of foreign exchange, which saw it miss two coupon payments on sovereign bonds on April 18.

Sri Lanka had already said it is unable to make the coupon payments, and a 30-day grace period ended yesterday.

People wait to buy kerosene at a gas station yesterday amid a fuel shortage in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE

S&P has said the ratings on the bonds, maturing next year and in 2028, have already been cut to “default” and the country’s overall rating could be further cut to “D” on confirmation of the non-payment after the grace period ends.

The nation has no US dollars to pay for gasoline shipments, Sri Lankan Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Kanchana Wijesekera told parliament, appealing to people to stop lining up for the next two days.

A gasoline shipment has been at Colombo port since March 28, but the government has been unable pay, he added.

“There aren’t enough dollars available to open letters of credit,” he said. “We are working to find funds, but petrol will not be available at least until the weekend. The very small reserve stock of petrol is being released for essential services like ambulances.”

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said the country had secured US$160 million in bridge financing from the World Bank, but it was not clear if the funds could be used for fuel payments.

“The statistics have gone haywire,” he said. “But the reality is we don’t even have US$1 million.”

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts, Sri Lanka’s dire economic situation has led to spiraling inflation and shortages of essential supplies, bringing thousands of people onto the streets in protest.