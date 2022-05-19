Russia yesterday said another 694 Ukrainian troops “surrendered” at Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past day, bringing the total close to 1,000 this week, in a fresh sign the months-long battle for control of the territory is coming to an end.
Those who gave themselves up to Russian soldiers surrounding the plant included 29 wounded, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
In all, 959 Ukrainian service people have now left Azovstal since Monday, he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine has not confirmed the Russian claims.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier in his nightly address to the nation that the “evacuation mission” was continuing with help from “the most influential international mediators,” without elaborating.
The fate of the forces taken prisoner at Azovstal might further complicate efforts to resume peace negotiations that both sides say are stalled. Their resistance against overwhelming odds to defy Russian troops who had seized the rest of Mariupol brought them heroic status among Ukrainians, with many appealing to the international community to help rescue the fighters.
Zelenskiy has said there can be no talks with Moscow if the Azovstal defenders are killed.
Late on Monday, 265 Ukrainian troops, including at least 51 badly wounded soldiers, were taken into Russian custody after emerging from Azovstal. Ukraine has said it expects the fighters to be part of an eventual prisoner swap with Russia after the military said the mission to defend the Azovstal plant had come to an end.
Russia has not said publicly if any agreement exists. Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told lawmakers on Tuesday there should be no exchange for what he called “war criminals.”
The Azov forces “unconditionally surrendered,” Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.
The Investigative Committee in Moscow announced it intends to interrogate the prisoners, who were taken to Russia-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine, for possible prosecution.
The Russian Supreme Court is also to hear on Thursday next week an application from the Prosecutor General’s Office to designate Ukraine’s Azov Battalion as a “terrorist organization,” potentially opening the way for sentences of up to 20 years for those convicted of involvement, the Interfax news service reported.
Senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, who was part of the Russian negotiating team that took part in peace talks with Ukrainian counterparts, called for a moratorium on capital punishment in Russia to be lifted to allow for the death penalty against those taken prisoner.
Those who held out against Russia’s assault at Azovstal for 83 days “completely changed the course of the war,” Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy, wrote on Twitter.
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
HATE CRIME: Officials were investigating a detailed ‘manifesto’ posted online before the livestreamed shooting, in which the suspect outlined his reasoning and plans A heavily armed 18-year-old white man on Saturday shot 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he livestreamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said. Among those killed inside the store was
‘UNITED AS ONE’: Photos showed people working on farms or walking in a North Korean town, indicating that a lockdown does not require people to stay home North Korea yesterday imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak after saying for more than two years that it had a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The size of the outbreak was not immediately known, but it could have serious consequences, because the country has a poor healthcare system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated against COVID-19. Some experts say that the North, by its admission of an outbreak, might be seeking outside aid. The North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that