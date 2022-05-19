US-Taliban deal key to Afghanistan’s fall: report

WITHDRAWAL: Many Afghans thought the agreement was an act of bad faith and a signal that the US was handing the nation over to the enemy, a watchdog said

Bloomberg





The US deal with the Taliban — forged under former US president Donald Trump and implemented under US President Joe Biden — was “the single most important factor” in the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s forces as US troops withdrew last year.

As in Vietnam decades earlier, the US “spent years and billions of dollars training and equipping” the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) “only to see them quickly collapse in the face of far less-equipped insurgencies once US logistical, equipment enabler and air support were withdrawn,” John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, said in an “interim” lessons-learned report released yesterday.

The US appropriated US$146 billion for Afghanistan reconstruction, with about US$90 billion spent building the country’s 300,000-member security force.

Afghan militiamen join the nation’s defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul on June 23 last year. Photo: AP

Over 20 years, the conflict killed 2,443 US troops and 1,144 allied troops.

Sopko previously said it is likely that far more than the estimated 66,000 Afghan troops and 48,000 civilians also died.

The US-Taliban agreement — which pledged that US troops would withdraw if the Taliban promised to prevent terrorist operations by al-Qaeda and Islamic State — “introduced tremendous uncertainty into the US-Afghan relationship,” Sopko wrote.

Many of its provisions are still not public, “but are believed to be contained in secret written and verbal agreements between US and Taliban envoys,” he said.

Even without access to the secret provisions, “many Afghans thought the US-Taliban agreement was an act of bad faith and a signal that the US was handing over Afghanistan to the enemy as it rushed to exit the country,” Sopko wrote. “Its immediate effect was that the agreement degraded” security force morale.

After the agreement was signed, the US military’s level of support declined, including a major drop in airstrikes in 2020 after the highest level ever the previous year, Sopko said.

“The collapse of the previous government was foreseen and evident” after the agreement “because the administration was entirely dependent on the presence of foreign forces,” Inamullah Samangani, a deputy Taliban spokesman, said by phone.

The militant group recaptured Afghanistan in August last year after two decades of war, and in the wake of chaotic withdrawal of the US and its allied troops.

Ousted Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and his inner circle — including former national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib — fled the country as the Taliban were advancing toward capital Kabul. Ghani later said he left to stop more bloodshed or another civil war that would destroy everything the country has built or achieved during the span of 20 years.

The mission to build a viable Afghanistan force spanned four US presidents, seven secretaries of state, eight secretaries of defense and an equal number of Central Command chiefs, the report said.

Among other conditions undermining Afghanistan’s government were Ghani’s appointment of unqualified loyalists, “sidelining the young generation” of military officers with close ties to the US.

Another was the Ghani government’s failure to establish a workable strategy that could assume responsibility for nationwide security after the withdrawal of US forces, it said.

Afghan troops “had not only lost US support for offensive operations, they no longer knew if or when US forces would come to their defense” as “US inaction fueled mistrust among” the security forces “toward the United States and their own government,” it said.

The Taliban “did not capture most districts and provinces through military victory,” Sopko wrote. “Instead, local government officials, tribal elders and ANSF commanders negotiated surrenders.”