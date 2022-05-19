Microplastics are widely present in the drinking water of Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria, a newly published study said.
The tiny particles and flakes, produced when plastic is disposed of improperly and breaks down, seep into the environment where they can be ingested by animals and humans.
Recently, researchers detected microplastics in human blood for the first time.
Each year, the world produces upward of 400 million tonnes of plastic waste, UN data show.
The WHO in 2019 issued a report saying that microplastics were “ubiquitous,” but that not enough was known about what long-term exposure would mean for human health.
“We urgently need to know more about the health impact of microplastics because they are everywhere — including in our drinking water,” WHO Department of Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health director Maria Neira said at the time.
The study, conducted by researchers from the China University of Petroleum and Covenant University in Nigeria, did not investigate the health effects of microplastics.
However, it was the first to look for them in boreholes in the Lagos area, finding that they were “abundant” in the water and sediment in all of the boreholes they sampled.
About 90 percent of Lagos’ 20 million residents get their drinking water from boreholes, as they are considered less polluted than creeks and lagoons.
The water is delivered untreated and commonly stored in tanks above people’s homes.
The researchers said that microplastics do not degrade and if plastic pollution continues, it “will result in increased accumulation in the borehole drinking water with time.”
In the report, published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, the authors suggest that the government should police industrial sources of pollution more diligently.
Researching microplastics in water is difficult, because of the lack of a standard way to measure contamination, they wrote.
“It is essential to develop general criteria for sampling and reporting on microplastics” for further research, they wrote.
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
HATE CRIME: Officials were investigating a detailed ‘manifesto’ posted online before the livestreamed shooting, in which the suspect outlined his reasoning and plans A heavily armed 18-year-old white man on Saturday shot 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he livestreamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said. Among those killed inside the store was
‘UNITED AS ONE’: Photos showed people working on farms or walking in a North Korean town, indicating that a lockdown does not require people to stay home North Korea yesterday imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak after saying for more than two years that it had a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The size of the outbreak was not immediately known, but it could have serious consequences, because the country has a poor healthcare system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated against COVID-19. Some experts say that the North, by its admission of an outbreak, might be seeking outside aid. The North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that