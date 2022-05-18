As Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, prepare to visit Canada this week, some members of the indigenous community are calling on the British royal family to formally acknowledge the harm that colonization did to First Nations people.
The royal couple were to arrive in St Johns, Newfoundland, yesterday on a three-day trip that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories, with focus on the issues of climate change and reconciliation with indigenous people.
The effects of colonization, the residential school system and the loss of lands is what the crown represents, Mary Teegee, the executive director of child and family services at Carrier Sekani Family Services in British Columbia, told reporters.
“They also have to understand that they are not the leaders in our nation,” Teegee said, adding that recognition of the harms of colonization are needed rather than just a “trite” apology.
Although Canada ceased being a colony of Britain in 1867, it remained a member of the British Empire, with a British-appointed governor-general acting on behalf of the monarch.
And it was under the guise of the crown and Canada’s federal government that about 150,000 indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families and enrolled in residential schools between 1831 and 1996.
The policy has been described as a form of cultural genocide, while some who went through the system reported harsh conditions.
CBC News on Monday quoted Cassidy Caron, the president of the Metis National Council, an indigenous group, as saying that Queen Elizabeth should apologize to people who went through the residential schools.
Caron said she plans to deliver that message when she meets Charles and Camilla during their visit, which is part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking the queen’s seven decades on the throne.
Jess Housty, a community organizer for the Heiltsuk Nation in British Columbia, said that while she does not care about the visit, it is hard to ignore the colonial past and the “bad relations that have happened for centuries.”
