Turkey objects to Sweden, Finland plans

NATO COMPLICATION: Turkey’s leader said that diplomatic visits would be a waste of time, as Ankara would not acquiesce to ‘those who impose sanctions on Turkey’

AP, STOCKHOLM





Sweden’s and Finland’s bids to join NATO were complicated after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that he cannot allow them to become members of the alliance because of their perceived inaction against exiled Kurdish militants.

Erdogan doubled down on comments last week indicating that the two Nordic countries’ path to NATO would be anything but smooth.

All 30 current NATO countries must agree to open the door to new members.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune interact at a ceremony in Ankara on Monday. Photo: AFP

Erdogan spoke to reporters just hours after Sweden joined Finland in announcing it would seek NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ending more than 200 years of military nonalignment.

He accused the two countries of refusing to extradite “terrorists” wanted by his country.

“Neither country has an open, clear stance against terrorist organizations,” Erdogan said, in an apparent reference to Kurdish militant groups such as the banned Kurdistan Workers Party.

Swedish officials said that they would dispatch a team of diplomats to Ankara to discuss the matter, but Erdogan suggested they were wasting their time.

“Are they coming to try and convince us? Sorry don’t wear yourselves out,” Erdogan said. “During this process, we cannot say ‘yes’ to those who impose sanctions on Turkey, on joining NATO, which is a security organization.”

Sweden has welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East in the past few decades, including ethnic Kurds from Syria, Iraq and Turkey.

Turkey’s objections took many Western officials by surprise and some had the impression that Ankara would not let the issue spoil the NATO expansion.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg over the weekend said that “Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership.”

In Washington, Swedish Ambassador to the US Karin Olofsdotter was among those who said they were taken aback by Turkey’s objections.

“We have a very strong anti-terrorist agenda and a lot of, almost, accusations that are coming out ... are simply not true,” Olofsdotter said.

Sweden on Monday said that it would seek NATO membership a day after the country’s governing Social Democratic party endorsed a plan for the country to join the transatlantic alliance and Finland’s government announced that it would seek to join NATO.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned that the Nordic country would be in a “vulnerable position” during the application period and urged her fellow citizens to brace themselves for a possible Russian response.

“Russia has said that it will take countermeasures if we join NATO,” she said. “We cannot rule out that Sweden will be exposed to, for instance, disinformation and attempts to intimidate and divide us.”