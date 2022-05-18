Martha Karua might become the first woman to occupy the office of deputy president in Kenya after Raila Odinga announced her as his running mate in this year’s election.
“After 60 years of independence, we can’t excuse the male dominance of the executive,” Odinga, 77, said in a televised address on Monday. “History is calling us to close the gender gap in our country.”
Karua, 64, previously served as a lawmaker for two decades, has been a Cabinet minister and worked as a magistrate.
Photo: Reuters
She hails from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region, home to the Kikuyu, the country’s biggest ethnic group. Election results in Kenya are usually determined by how the nation’s five largest ethnic communities vote.
Odinga is a front-runner in the Aug. 9 race to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as the nation’s fifth president, after failing on four previous occasions to win the race.
His main rival, Deputy President William Ruto, on Sunday named Rigathi Gachagua, a lawmaker who hails from the same region as Karua, as his running mate.
“The fact that both running mates are Kikuyu from Central province reflects the fact that this is a key battle ground,” said Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham. “Odinga’s choice may give him greater credibility, as Karua is seen to be an independent thinker willing to stand up for her principles.”
Women account for 51 percent of Kenya’s population, according to a 2019 census.
Kenya’s constitution requires no more than two-thirds representation by one gender in all elective posts.
“Women have been instrumental in pursuing change” in Kenya, Karua said. “This is the moment to usher more of us to the front line.”
The candidate who wins the support of three of the five biggest ethnic groups — Kenyatta’s Kikuyu, the Luhya, Ruto’s Kalenjin group, Odinga’s Luo and the Kamba — is almost guaranteed to win the presidency.
Kenyatta is backing Odinga to succeed him.
A candidate needs to win more than half the national vote and at least a quarter of the ballots cast in half of Kenya’s 47 counties to win.
