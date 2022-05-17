Honduran authorities on Sunday arrested accused cartel leader Herlinda Montes Bobadilla, following an extradition request for her and her sons by the US.
Police arrested Montes Bobadilla after an “intense confrontation,” during which her son Tito Montes was killed, National Police Commissioner Gustavo Sanchez Velasquez wrote on Twitter.
Three other people were also arrested, Sanchez said without naming them. Police did not provide further details of the incident.
The US has accused Montes Bobadilla of being the leader of the powerful Montes drug-trafficking organization, which it says receives cocaine in the Central American country from South America ultimately destined for the US.
Earlier this month, the US offered a US$5 million reward for information leading to her arrest, or for the arrest of either of her sons Tito Montes and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla, who remains on the run.
Another of Montes Bobadilla’s sons, Noe Montes Bobadilla, was arrested in 2017 and extradited to the US, where he was sentenced to 37 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Last month, Honduras extradited former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the US on drug and weapons charges, to which he has pled not guilty.
On Tuesday last week, former Honduran police chief Juan Carlos “El Tigre” Bonilla was extradited to the US to face drug-related charges. Bonilla was police chief between 2012 and 2013.
Honduras has so far extradited at least 30 of its citizens to the US for charges related to drug trafficking.
