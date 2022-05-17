Zimbabwe has denied harboring the Rwandan genocide fugitive Protais Mpiranya after it emerged that he died in 2006 and was buried in the country after living there for four years.
The 20-year hunt for one of the world’s most brutal killers came to a decisive end in an overgrown cemetery outside Harare, but Zimbabwean authorities have said that they did not conceal his whereabouts.
“As a law-abiding nation, Zimbabwe will never harbor criminals and welcomes findings from the DNA samples extracted from the fugitive,” Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Shava said in a statement on Sunday.
Photo: AFP / United Nations / International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
The Zimbabwean government cooperated with UN investigators into Mpiranya’s case, he added.
“The government of Zimbabwe wishes to clarify some recent media reports that are circulating insinuating that the government was harboring the most wanted Rwandese fugitive, Protais Mpiranya, whose remains were allegedly found in Zimbabwe under the alias Ndume Sambao,” the statement read.
The body of Mpiranya, a former commander of the Rwandan presidential guard indicted for genocide, lay buried under a stone slab bearing a false name, which UN investigators tracked down and identified with the help of a lead found on a confiscated computer — the hand-drawn design for Mpiranya’s tombstone.
His remains were last month exhumed at the request of UN investigators, and his identity was confirmed by DNA analysis on Tuesday last week.
Zimbabwean authorities said that they cooperated with the investigation by the organization charged with tracking down fugitive criminals, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), adding that Zimbabwe joined a task force to coordinate the inquiry.
“From day 1, Zimbabwe cooperated fully with the investigation team,” the statement read. “The Zimbabwean authorities have consistently cooperated and adhered to the country’s international legal obligations.”
Authorities in Harare said that they were involved in the exhumation of Mpiranya’s remains and authorized DNA samples to confirm his identity.
However, the government’s claim has raised some eyebrows among those who have followed the search.
Investigators have long suspected the fugitive of hiding in Zimbabwe and have made repeated attempts to persuade local authorities to hand over Mpiranya, investigate his activities or provide evidence of his death.
As early as December 2010, investigators reported to the UN Security Council that Mpiranya had connections with Zimbabwe and had lived there for long periods.
In 2012, under pressure from Kigali, Zimbabwean authorities admitted that the fugitive could be on their territory and pledged to find him “dead or alive.”
The question of his presence in Zimbabwe was discussed in parliament, and local media listed possible aliases and addresses associated with him.
Officials from the IRMCT traveled to Zimbabwe months after former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was was forced from power in November 2017 in the hope that the new government would prove more helpful.
However, in 2020, Serge Brammertz, prosecutor of the IRMCT, told the Security Council that, despite credible evidence of the whereabouts of key fugitives, the lack of cooperation from governments remained a challenge, particularly in eastern and southern Africa.
The IRMCT said that Mpiranya fled to Zimbabwe in 2002, where his entry was facilitated by local officials. He then brought associates and family to Zimbabwe, along with a series of “trusted subordinates.”
For four years, Mpiranya was able to avoid arrest in Zimbabwe, where he resided in an affluent area of Harare, and “continued his engagement with Zimbabwean military officials,” while also receiving a series of visitors from overseas.
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
WARNINGS IGNORED: An initial count found that Ferdinand Marcos Jr had 56 percent of the presidential vote, while Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter would be VP The son of late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos yesterday cemented a landslide presidential election victory, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty — while dismissing warnings that the clan’s return would worsen corruption and weaken democracy. With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had secured more than 56 percent of the vote — more than double the tally of his nearest rival, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, a lawyer and a liberal. His now unassailable lead of 16 million-plus votes spells another astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone