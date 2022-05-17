Mali’s military government on Sunday said that it would quit a West African security force after it was blocked from assuming the presidency of the regional group.
The country’s departure from the G5 Sahel security force deepens its isolation after its neighbors hit it with sanctions in January over perceived foot-dragging in restoring civilian rule.
Mali’s diplomatic relations with Western allies, including former colonial power France, have also deteriorated, especially over its rapprochement with Russia.
Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier this month said that political instability and human rights violations in Mali and Burkina Faso were undermining operations against militants in the Sahel region, and called for returning power to civilians as soon as possible.
However, Mali’s junta said that it has been a victim of politicking.
“The government of Mali is deciding to withdraw from all the organs and bodies of the G5 Sahel, including the joint force” fighting the extremists, Bamako announced in a statement.
“The opposition of some G5 Sahel member states to Mali’s presidency is linked to maneuvers by a state outside the region aiming desperately to isolate Mali,” it added, without naming the country.
The G5 Sahel, which also includes Mauritania, Chad, Burkina Faso and Niger, launched in 2014, with a security force against extremists added in 2017.
The heads of states in the group were supposed to assemble in Bamako in February to see Mali assume the G5 presidency, but nearly four months later, the meeting “has still not taken place,” the junta said.
Mali is struggling under sanctions imposed by other West African countries over the military’s decision to retain power following multiple coups.
The junta has opted for a two-year transition, while the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is pushing for a maximum of 16 months.
The military initially seized control in August 2020 as the country’s decade-long insurgency inflicted a spiraling death toll and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.
A second de facto coup occurred in May last year, when Colonel Assimi Goita pushed out an interim civilian government and took over the presidency.
The violence gripping Mali since 2012 has involved attacks by extremists linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, but also an assortment of self-declared militias and bandits.
In a report to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Guterres said that Mali’s vague transition timeline was hampering the G5 force’s ability to function.
