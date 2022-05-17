For construction worker Yogendra Tundre, life at a building site on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi is hard enough. This year, record high temperatures are making it unbearable.
As India grapples with an unprecedented heat wave, the country’s vast majority of poor workers, who generally work outdoors, are vulnerable to the scorching temperatures.
“There is too much heat, and if we won’t work, what will we eat?” Tundre said. “For a few days, we work and then we sit idle for a few days because of tiredness and heat.”
Photo: Reuters
Temperatures in the New Delhi area have touched 45°C this year, often causing Tundre and his wife, Lata, who works at the same construction site, to become sick. That in turn means they lose income.
“Because of heat, sometimes I don’t go to work. I take days off... many times, fall sick from dehydration and then require glucose bottles [intravenous fluids],” Lata said while standing outside their house, a temporary shanty with a tin roof.
Scientists have linked the early onset of intense summers to climate change, and say more than 1 billion people in India and neighboring Pakistan are at risk from the extreme heat.
India suffered its hottest March in more than 100 years, and parts of the country experienced their highest temperatures on record last month.
Many places, including New Delhi, saw the temperature exceed 40°C. More than two dozen people have died of suspected heat strokes since late March, and power demand has hit multi-year highs.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on state governments to draft measures to mitigate the effects of the extreme heat.
Tundre and Lata live with their two young children in a slum near a construction site in Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi. They moved from their home state of Chhattisgarh in central India to seek work and higher wages around the capital.
On the construction site, laborers scale up walls, lay concrete and carry heavy loads, using ragged scarves around their heads as protection against the sun.
Even when the couple finish their day’s work, they have little respite as their home is hot, having absorbed the heat of the sun all day long.
Avikal Somvanshi, an urban environment researcher from India’s Centre for Science and Environment, said that heat stress was the most common cause of death from natural forces, after lightning, in the past 20 years.
“Most of these deaths occur in men aged 30 to 45. These are working class, blue-collar men who have no option but to be working in the scorching heat,” Somvanshi said.
There are no laws in India to prevent outdoor activity when temperatures exceed a certain level, unlike in some Middle-Eastern countries, Somvanshi said.
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
WARNINGS IGNORED: An initial count found that Ferdinand Marcos Jr had 56 percent of the presidential vote, while Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter would be VP The son of late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos yesterday cemented a landslide presidential election victory, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty — while dismissing warnings that the clan’s return would worsen corruption and weaken democracy. With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had secured more than 56 percent of the vote — more than double the tally of his nearest rival, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, a lawyer and a liberal. His now unassailable lead of 16 million-plus votes spells another astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone